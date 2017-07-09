Poor by choice or circumstance

By Maia Szalavitz / The Guardian

Cecilia Mo thought she knew all about growing up poor when she began teaching at Thomas Jefferson senior-high school in south Los Angeles. As a child, she remembered standing in line, holding a free lunch ticket, but it turned out that Mo could still be shocked by poverty and violence — especially after a 13-year-old student called her in obvious panic.

He had just seen his cousin get shot in his front yard.

For Mo, hard work and a good education took her to Harvard University and Stanford University, but when she saw just how much chaos and violence her Los Angeles students faced, she recognized how lucky she had been growing up with educated parents and a safe, if financially stretched, home.

Now, as an assistant professor of public policy and education at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, Mo studies how to get upper-class Americans to recognize the advantages they have.

She is among a group of academics trying to understand how rich and poor alike justify inequality. What they are finding is that the American dream is being used to rationalize a national nightmare.

It all starts with the psychology concept known as the “fundamental attribution error.” This is a natural tendency to see the behavior of others as being determined by their character, while excusing our own behavior based on circumstances.

For example, if an unexpected medical emergency bankrupts you, you view yourself as a victim of bad fortune, while seeing other bankruptcy court clients as spendthrifts who carelessly had too many lattes.

Or if you are unemployed, you recognize the hard effort you put into seeking work, but view others in the same situation as useless slackers.

Their history and circumstances are invisible from another’s perspective.

EXCEPTIONALISM

Here is what has gone wrong: Hard work and a good education used to be a sure bet for upward mobility in the US — at least among some groups of people.

Americans born in the 1940s had a 90 percent chance of doing better economically than their parents did, but those born in the 1980s have only 50-50 odds of doing so.

However, as the dream has faded, its effects have not. Several elements of normal psychology combine to keep many across the economic spectrum convinced that the rich and the poor deserve what they get — with exceptions made, of course, mainly for oneself.

This error “lays the groundwork for beliefs that would tend to justify [systemic] inequality,” said Arnold Ho, principal investigator for the psychology of inequality lab at the University of Michigan.

A great example of what the fundamental attribution error looks like in real life can be found in the best-seller Hillbilly Elegy.

JD Vance writes of seething with resentment as he worked as a teenage cashier, watching people commit fraud with food stamps and talking on cellphones that he could only “dream about” being able to afford.

From his perspective, the food-stamp recipients were lazy and enjoyed selling food to support addictions rather than working honestly, but he had little idea how they saw it from within — whether they were using illicitly purchased alcohol to soothe grief, pain and trauma; whether they were buying something special to celebrate a child’s birthday; whether the hard life that he had been able to manage had just gotten the better of others who were born wired differently or who did not have any supportive family members, as he did with his beloved grandmother.