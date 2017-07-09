[ LETTER ]

Consequences for road rage

I have lived in Taiwan for just under 10 years. I love this nation and its people. What I don’t love is the barely organized chaos that passes for driving here.

One aspect of the driving risks in Taiwan that has been making headlines recently is road rage.

Earlier this year, I was on the receiving end of a Taiwanese driver’s aggression. While driving between two cars, I lightly bumped the mirror on a car. There was no safe place to stop, so I drove on to look for one. The driver understood this as a hit and run. He sped after me and then cut sharply in front of me. I suddenly felt this driver was dangerous and I did not want to stop.

Later, as I was waiting at a red light, I felt my left shoulder get grabbed from behind. I turned around and saw an absolutely irate man standing behind me on the road.

He began verbally assaulting me in English. I felt severely threatened and unsafe. When I attempted to get away from him, he grabbed my arm and my scooter. I began screaming and tried to shake him off. I was surrounded by other vehicles and no one did anything.

The only reason he let me go was because the light was turning green soon. I sped off and drove far away, in case he was following me. I was shaking and trembling for hours.

I developed bruising on my arm and went to the police to try finding video evidence of the assault. No such luck. The camera at that light was pointed in a different direction. This man is dangerous; his next victim might not be so lucky.

In North America, there are defensive driving courses young drivers can take. They are taught about the rules of the road, proper conduct, safety and what to do in cases of emergency. Drivers who complete the course are rewarded with discounts on insurance and other perks.

I also suggest strong penalties for any driver who incites or perpetrates violence, aggression or assault during a traffic incident. Such penalties could range from large fines, license suspension and lifetime driving bans.

Name withheld