Trump’s gift to Europe could be a defense policy

By Joseph Nye / OXFORD, England

At a conference in France, a number of Europeans surprised their American guests by arguing that US President Donald Trump might be good for Europe. With Trump returning to Europe for the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, it is worth asking whether they are right.

By most accounts, Trump’s presidency has been terrible for Europe. He seems to disdain the EU. His relationship with German Chancellor Angela Merkel is cool in comparison to his friendship with authoritarian Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, or his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moreover, Trump welcomes Britain’s looming exit from the EU; upon meeting British Prime Minister Theresa May for the first time, he is alleged to have asked enthusiastically: “Who’s next?”

Finally, Trump only belatedly reaffirmed NATO’s Article 5 (which pledges mutual defense); he withdrew the US from the Paris climate agreement, which is very popular in Europe; and he has cut US funds for the UN, which has strong European support.

Not surprisingly, Trump is personally unpopular across Europe. A Pew poll showed that only 22 percent of Britons, 14 percent of French and 11 percent of Germans have confidence in him, but this very unpopularity — more anti-Trump than anti-US — has helped to reinforce European values.

Earlier this year, there was a fear that a rising tide of the type of nationalist populism that brought Trump to office and led to Brexit might be about to sweep Europe, even giving the far-right Marine Le Pen the French presidency. Instead, the populist wave seemed to have crested with Trump’s election. Since then, populists have been defeated in Austria and the Netherlands; the French elected Emmanuel Macron, a centrist newcomer; and May, the champion of a “hard” Brexit, lost her parliamentary majority in last month’s snap British general election.

Europe still confronts the slow growth, high unemployment and political disunity that have plagued it in the decade since the 2008 global financial crisis, but whoever wins the German election in September will be a moderate, not an extreme nationalist, and will understand the importance of working with Macron to restart the Franco-German engine of European progress.

The Brexit negotiations promise to be complex and contentious. For “soft Brexiteers,” who want to preserve Britain’s access to the European single market, the problem is that the Brexit vote mainly reflected concerns about immigration, not about the minutiae of the single market’s rules. Yet Europe refuses to allow goods and services to flow freely without free movement of people.

About 3 million Europeans live in Britain and 1 million Britons reside in Europe.

A possible compromise could be found by creating a new Euro-British entity, one that would guarantee the rights of both sides’ citizens, while allowing some limits on immigration, as well as on some goods. One could think of this entity in terms of concentric circles, with free movement characterizing the inner circle of the EU and constraints allowed in the outer circle.

Whether such compromises will be possible depends upon European flexibility. In the past, Europeans have talked about allowing “variable speeds” toward the implied goal of “ever closer union.” This federal goal would have to be replaced and a metaphor of different levels would have to replace that of different speeds.