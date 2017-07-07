First meeting for Trump and Putin — what will the power dynamics reveal?

By Julian Borger / The Guardian

Hamburg is today to play host to one of the strangest encounters in modern history, when US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet on the margins of the G20 summit.

It is to be their first meeting as presidents, but less clear — and reflecting the unusual circumstances surrounding the event and their relationship — is whether it will be their first meeting at all.

Over the past few years, Trump has variously claimed to have either met Putin and “got along great,” or to have never met him.

The power dynamics between the two leaders will be analyzed around the world: One of them is widely believed to have helped engineer the election of the other, who is reportedly under investigation at home for colluding in that venture.

Trump’s words and body language will be subject to immense scrutiny for signs of Putin’s leverage. The Russian leader is also expected to push for Moscow’s take on international relations — that of the interests of leading powers taking precedence over the existing order.

For a man given to outbursts of temper and personal attacks, Trump has always treated Putin with delicacy, and his admiration for his Russian counterpart has never been in question.

Putin has been far more cautious. He has called Trump “colorful,” which the American took for a compliment, although the Russian word used was double-edged, with positive and negative connotations.

“You can rest assured that the Kremlin has prepared well in advance for this meeting, both with a complete analysis and dossier of Mr Trump himself as well as the goals that the Kremlin’s wishes to advance,” said Heather Conley, director of the Europe program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Putin goes into the meeting with other advantages. His control of foreign and national security policy is untrammelled, while Trump is hemmed in.

Attempts to relax sanctions on Russia as a sweetener to rejuvenate the Washington-Moscow relationship have been blocked while the US Congress is in the process of not just intensifying the sanctions, but wresting the power to lift them away from the White House.

US National Security Council staff have also pushed back on demands for “deliverables” to use as bargaining chips with which Trump might strike a face-to-face deal of the kind he prided himself on in his real-estate and reality TV years.

Trump wants the meeting with Putin to be a formal affair, but his own advisers have resisted giving the Russian leader one of his principal goals — normalcy and acceptance following Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and military intervention in eastern Ukraine.

Amid all that uncertainty, Trump’s national security adviser, Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster, last week told journalists that the meeting would be unstructured and free-ranging.

“There’s no specific agenda. It’s really going to be whatever the [US] president wants to talk about,” McMaster said, adding that the talks would not “be different from our discussions with any other country, really.”

However, the Kremlin does have an agenda and despite remarks from a spokesman that the Russians would “try to fit” a Trump meeting into Putin’s very tight schedule, it sees the meeting as critical for redrawing the bilateral relationship.

“I was very surprised by General McMaster’s comments, both by what appears to be a lack of US policy preparation for this critical meeting and his comment that the US-Russian relationship is not different from that with any other country,” Conley said.