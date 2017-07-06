Combating climate change would strengthen, not weaken, the US

By Joseph Stiglitz

Under US President Donald Trump’s leadership, the nation took another major step toward establishing itself as a rogue state on June 1, when it withdrew from the Paris climate agreement.

For years, Trump has indulged the strange conspiracy theory that, as he put it in 2012: “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive.”

However, this was not the reason Trump advanced for withdrawing the US from the Paris accord. Rather, he alleged that the agreement was bad for the US and implicitly unfair to it.

While fairness, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder, Trump’s claim is difficult to justify. On the contrary, the Paris Agreement is very good for the US, and it is the US that continues to impose an unfair burden on others.

Historically, the US has added disproportionately to the rising concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, and among large countries it remains the biggest per capita emitter of carbon dioxide by far — more than twice China’s rate and nearly 2.5 times more than Europe in 2013 (the latest year for which the World Bank has reported complete data).

With its high income, the US is in a far better position to adapt to the challenges of climate change than poor countries like India and China, let alone a low-income country in Africa.

The major flaw in Trump’s reasoning is that combating climate change would strengthen the US, not weaken it. Trump is looking toward the past — a past that, ironically, was not that great.

His promise to restore coal-mining jobs —which now number 51,000, less than 0.04 percent of the nation’s nonfarm employment — overlooks the harsh conditions and health risks endemic in that industry, not to mention the technological advances that would continue to reduce employment in the industry even if coal production were revived.

Far more jobs are being created in solar panel installation than are being lost in coal. More generally, moving to a “green” economy would increase US income today and economic growth in the future. In this, as in so many things, Trump is hopelessly mired in the past.

Just a few weeks before Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris accord, the global High-Level Commission on Carbon Prices highlighted the potential of a “green” transition.

The commission’s report, released at the end of May, argues that reducing carbon-dioxide emissions could result in an even stronger economy.

The logic is straightforward. A key problem holding back the global economy today is deficient aggregate demand. At the same time, many countries’ governments face revenue shortfalls. However, we can address both issues simultaneously and reduce emissions by imposing a charge for carbon-dioxide emissions.

It is always better to tax bad things than good things. By taxing carbon-dioxide emissions, firms and households would have an incentive to retrofit for the world of the future.

The tax would also provide firms with incentives to innovate in ways that reduce energy usage and emissions, giving them a dynamic competitive advantage.

The commission analyzed the level of carbon price that would be required to achieve the goals set forth in the Paris climate agreement — a far higher price than in most of Europe today, but still manageable.

The commissioners said that the appropriate price may differ across countries. In particular, a better regulatory system — one that restrains coal-fired power generation, for example — reduces the burden that must be placed on the tax system, it said.