[ LETTERS ]

Understanding US thinking

The US Senate Committee on Armed Services last month passed a provision that would re-establish regular visits by US Navy vessels to Taiwan.

In addition to that, the US Department of State announced plans to sell arms to the nation.

Although one is uncertain and the other is merely a plan, Beijing is already protesting.

In a way, this is a good opportunity for Taiwanese to gauge China’s true intention: Does Beijing really think Taiwan and China are “one big family,” or does it simply view Taiwan as a place that could potentially become part of its territory?

Anyone with a brain should be able to tell what it really thinks.

China has asked the US to abide by the three communiques and the “one China” principle, but can it make the White House change its mind? That is hard to say. The US will most likely do whatever is in its best interests.

Some Taiwanese were overjoyed at the news of possible US naval visits and an arms sale, believing that things will begin to get much better for the nation from now on.

Little do they know that Americans have a distinctive political approach, developed from a young age by playing and watching sports. Whether it be rugby or football, winning as a team is always the most important thing.

As Americans become older and start their careers in politics, they still deeply believe in the importance of winning as a team.

This is why US politicians typically have a very strong team of aides — something that many Taiwanese forget to consider. The US president may be mediocre, but the US will remain in the circle of powerful nations because of his aides.

The president’s aides will analyze the situation to help determine how to best ensure the interests of the US. Allowing visits by US warships to Taiwan and making arms deals are not only beneficial to Taiwan, but also in the interests of the US.

However, if Beijing were to offer more benefits to Washington, the latter could still change its mind — as is typical of US politicians.

With enough benefits, the US would without doubt abandon the “one China” principle or its “one China” policy.

Americans are flexible and therefore immune to pressure from mind games. Unlike Asians, they are not bound by expectations of loyalty. Simply put, Americans will claim to support “one China” while doing things to back Taiwanese independence, as that would help secure the US’ best interests.

In contrast, Taiwan is unclear about whether it supports “one China” or Taiwanese independence. Furthermore, Taiwan does not have the same power and influence as the US. The best tactic for Taiwan would be to say less and do more.

Less things said means less mistakes made and less excuses for its enemies to launch attacks.

If China wants to protest over US warship visits and arms sales to Taiwan, just let it be. Keeping our mouths shut to avoid troubles is better than causing trouble by saying the wrong things.

Chuang Sheng-jung

Taipei

Time for DPP, Ko to split up

Former national policy adviser Wu Li-pei (吳澧培), writing in the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) on April 6, suggested that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) should now withdraw her party’s support for independent Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

As the chairperson of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Tsai took the decision not to field a candidate against Ko during 2014’s Taipei mayoral election.