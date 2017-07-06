Ruling out Hong Kong sovereignty

By Julian Wang 王俊評

To mark the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China on Saturday last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) visited the territory to attend the celebrations and the inauguration of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥).

However, following instructions by Chinese National People’s Congress Chairman Zhang Dejiang (張德江) on “one country” taking precedence over the “two systems,” Lam said that Hong Kong is entering a new era where Beijing’s wish would be the territory’s sole command.

While many Hong Kongers are still hoping for independence or a genuine chief executive election, it has become clear that Beijing will not even keep its promise of maintaining the “one country, two systems” for 50 years, as pledged by former Chinese president Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平).

The hopes of the territory’s democracy advocates have been completely dashed.

At a May 27 conference in Beijing on the 20th anniversary of the implementation of Hong Kong’s Basic Law, Zhang, who is in charge of Hong Kong and Macau affairs, said that a core objective of the Basic Law is to build and strengthen the sense of Hong Kong as part of the nation.

It is worth noting that since the 1997 handover, China has obtained complete control of the territory, as that is what comes with having sovereignty over an area.

This is why Zhang later said that “the relationship between Beijing and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region [SAR] is that of the central government of a higher power and the regional government that derives its power only through delegation from the former; and since there is no separation of powers between Beijing and Hong Kong, any attempts to resist the authority of the central government is not allowed under any circumstances.”

Moreover, “Hong Kong does not practice separation of powers,” Zhang said.

“The territory is not governed by its legislative or judicial branches, but rather by its executive body, led by the chief executive,” he said.

These statements are apparently based on the “core objective.”

Zhang has consistently reiterated the fundamental stance that “one country” is to overrule “two systems.”

During an interview with Chinese media on June 20, Lam said that Hong Kong is an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China and that there is absolutely no place for Hong Kong independence.

Lam added that she would make sure the issue was not given the light of day in broadcast media and that she would put a stop to “harm” visited upon minors and children by the idea of Hong Kong independence.

The government of the Hong Kong SAR is to rigorously carry out its affairs in accordance with the law, and “all Hong Kong independence activities are in violation of the law of this territory, and the law will be rigorously executed,” she said.

This was not merely said in response to Zhang’s speech; it also closely complied with a report made by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) in March before the annual plenary sessions of the Chinese National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, where he said for the first time the idea that Hong Kong independence has no way forward.

The “one country, two systems” model is a political fallacy; it is inherently non-viable.

In his famous “House Divided Speech,” then-US president Abraham Lincoln said: “I believe this government cannot endure, permanently, half slave and half free.”