By Aidan Lewis / Reuters, TRIPOLI

When the Libyan coast guard received the first of a long-awaited batch of patrol boats from Italy in May, two of the four vessels still had mechanical problems and one broke down on the way to Tripoli.

As the Italian Minister of the Interior Marco Minniti later flew in to present the boats officially at a naval base in the Libyan capital, coast guards grumbled that the vessels were old and had little deck space for rescued refugees.

“They want us to be Europe’s policeman. At the same time, that policeman needs resources,” Libyan coast guard spokesman Ayoub Qassem said. “I challenge anyone to work in these conditions.”

Half a million people have crossed the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy over the past four years, mainly sub-Saharan Africans who pay smugglers to shepherd them across the desert to Libya and onward to Europe in unseaworthy dinghies. An estimated 13,000 of them have drowned.

European governments want to stop the refugees and break the grip of the smugglers.

However, more than four months after Italy and the EU launched a new push to tackle the crisis, accounts by refugees, aid workers and officials show that effort is all but failing to make a difference.

When Libyan authorities do catch refugees, they take them to detention centers nominally under the control of the government, which already house about 8,000 people. Though Europeans have pledged funding to improve the camps, some are still so cramped that refugees have to sleep sitting up.

At Tripoli’s Tariq al-Siqqa refugee center, where visiting dignitaries are brought, flowers have been planted in the courtyard and wash basins installed.

However, behind a padlocked metal gate hundreds of refugees still languish, crammed side to side on mattresses in a single unventilated room.

“They shut us up, they imprison us, they ask us for money,” said one 22-year-old from Guinea, who has been in the center since March, when he was intercepted by the Libyan coast guard with about 120 other refugees shortly after they set off for Italy. “They hit people. They don’t like black skin.”

The sea route from the Libyan coast is one of two main routes in the biggest flow of refugees to Europe since World War II. The other, by sea from Turkey to Greece, was largely shut down last year after an agreement between the EU and Ankara, but the flow from Libya has only increased.

This year has already seen 70,000 people make the journey, with the summer peak season for the voyage only just beginning. An estimated 2,000 have died so far this year.

Unlike Turkey, Libya is still seen as too dangerous for Europeans to send refugees back, so those who make it into international waters usually end up in Italy.

Libya’s people-smuggling networks flourished amid the upheaval that followed the revolution that toppled late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011 and their trade surged after 2014, when conflict spread and rival governments were set up in Tripoli and the east.

Since last year, the EU has made a push to cooperate with a new Libyan government backed by the UN. Coast guard training began on board EU ships in October last year. In February, Italy signed a memorandum of understanding with Tripoli that the EU quickly endorsed, earmarking 90 million euros (US$103 million).

However, Europe has delivered little concrete support, Libyan senior coast guard official Tarek Shanbour said. “We meet, we talk, we take decisions, we make agreements, but on the ground there is no execution.”