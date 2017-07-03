Government is ignoring labor law complaints

By Chen Shan-jung 陳杉榮

Inspections of the “one fixed day off and one flexible rest day” regulation of the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) are to be carried out this month with the expectation that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration will face a bumpy ride.

While the Ministry of Labor has been left to remedy the devils left in the details of the act and to address the legislation’s failings, the Executive Yuan has been sitting on its hands.

Businesses have long been telling the government that the brakes are shot, but Premier Lin Chuan (林全) appears to be quite content to have the car careen at full pelt down the hill and see what happens when it reaches the bottom.

Tsai proposed the amendments the moment she was sworn in to meet the demands of labor groups.

As a result, these “professional protesters” seem to have taken on the job of representing the nation’s 10 million workers.

They want to bring order to the way workers are given days off, as well as introduce coercive measures, meaning that employers’ costs will increase irrespective of the nature of a job or their importance in regenerating the economy.

Their incessant calls finally won the Tsai administration over and made it accept their proposals wholesale.

Facing criticism that the “one fixed day off and one flexible rest day” policy neglects the reality of how the labor force operates, undermines the relationship between employer and employee, and lacks flexibility, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government and party caucus have been trying to justify themselves by explaining their efforts to eliminate the “two fixed days off” proposals and by saying how unfair it was for the DPP to be blamed for it.

Their attempts to pass the buck makes them appear perilously similar to former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), who they accused of merely shrugging his shoulders when asked to take responsibility for his own initiatives.

Since taking office, Minister of Labor Lin Mei-chu (林美珠) has been trying to interpret the law as if she were banging a square peg into a round hole, hoping to minimize its negative effects.

For example, the ministry last week introduced a plan to include the agriculture, forestry, fishery and animal husbandry industries into the four-week flexible working time scheme.

However, this is only a temporary solution and does not address the core of the problem. The only way to resolve all potential problems is to thoroughly review the act and amend it accordingly.

Surveys have shown that, following the implementation of the “one fixed day off and one flexible rest day” rule, few people have actually been receiving overtime pay; the more common experience is increased scheduling problems and tension with supervisors and colleagues.

Few people are seeing pay raises and changing jobs is not really an option, as part-time jobs are taking over full-time jobs and dispatch work is becoming more common.

Due to inflation, people also have to spend more, adding to their financial pressures.

The blame for all of this will be placed on Tsai’s shoulders.

The feedback from all sectors overwhelmingly recommends amending the legislation. The question is: Is the government listening? Can it claim to be communicating with the nation when it merely allows complaints to build up and pretends that it cannot hear them?

Chen Shan-jung is a reporter for the Liberty Times.