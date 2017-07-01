The overlooked benefits of nature-based features on business

By Oliver Balch / The Guardian

Wednesday is harvesting day on the rooftop garden at St Canice’s Church in Sydney’s Kings Cross. Tending the garden’s array of vegetables, flowers and herbs are groups of mental-health patients from a nearby hospital.

The simple act of being out in the open air and in contact with nature acts like therapy, project coordinator Rob Caslick says.

To prove the point, he invited a research team from the hospital to monitor the patients’ progress.

“It’s only once a week in a garden, but people report feeling much more positive. The clinicians were really surprised just how much people opened up to them while they were gardening,” says Caslick, who runs a soup kitchen in the same building.

The benefits of contact with nature — technically known as biophilia — are becoming increasingly well-documented.

One well-known study showed how hospital patients with a view of trees from their ward window recovered more quickly than those without such a view.

Yet since Edward Wilson popularized the term biophilia — literally, “love of life or living systems” — in the early 1980s, uptake of the idea in Australia has been piecemeal.

“True biophilic design really plays with all your five senses, which is why it can be so powerful, but it’s still not a topic or a terminology that is very well known or discussed,” says Caroline Pidcock, a Sydney-based architect and leading proponent of nature-inspired design.

There are signs that this could be beginning to change.

Take Defence Housing Australia (DHA). Hardly a hippy house-builder, DHA manages a US$10.6 billion property portfolio. Even so, its new 152-apartment complex in the suburb of Alexandria is to be equipped with a “pocket park” and barbecue spaces, rooftop gardens, chicken runs and even an apiary — you know: for bees.

DHA’s Arkadia development, which is under construction, is inspired by the belief that “functional seasonal landscapes” will generate a sense of community and enhanced well-being.

With so much nature on their doorstep, its future service personnel residents will feel compelled to “step outside and interact with one another.”

So the government enterprise’s marketing blurb promises at any rate.

Another new development with similar blue-sky and green-wall ambitions is Sydney’s One Central Park.

Described as a “bouquet to the city,” the development’s two residential towers are topped with terrace gardens and shrouded from top to bottom in green foliage.

Attractive though biophilic design might be, it has to make business sense if it stands any chance of going mainstream.

Frasers Property Australia, one of the developers of the One Central Park project, seems persuaded.

The property giant is ploughing millions of US dollars into a biophilically inspired 22 hectare mixed retail-residential development in Melbourne’s East Burwood suburb.

The project incorporates ecological features put forward as part of a design competition run by Australia’s Living Futures Institute.

The winning suggestions carry with them a compelling business rationale, says Pidcock, who sits on the institute’s board.

“Frasers will get much higher rents because the people coming to this shopping center will — because it’s going to be beautiful and biophilically designed — probably spend more time there,” he said.

Omniya el-Baghdadi at the Queensland University of Technology agrees that a sound business case for biophilia is necessary, but is under no illusion about the challenges of winning over big business. This is from someone who devoted an entire doctorate to the subject.