Lesson from Japan in an inflationless world

By Stephen Roach

Yet another in a long string of negative inflation surprises is at hand. In the US, the so-called core consumer price index (CPI) — which excludes food and energy — has headed down just when it was supposed to be going up. Over the three months ending in May, the core CPI was basically unchanged, holding at just 1.7 percent above its year-earlier level.

For a US economy that is widely presumed to be nearing the hallowed ground of full employment, this comes as a rude awakening — particularly for the US Federal Reserve, which has pulled out all the stops to get inflation back to its 2 percent target.

Halfway around the world, a similar story continues to play out in Japan.

However, for the deflation-prone Japanese economy, it is a much tougher story.

Through April, Japan’s core CPI was basically flat relative to its year-earlier level, with a similar outcome evident in May for the Tokyo metropolitan area.

For the Bank of Japan (BOJ), which committed an unprecedented arsenal of unconventional policy weapons to arrest a 19-year stretch of 16.5 percent deflation lasting from 1994 to 2013, this is more than just a rude awakening; it is an embarrassment bordering on defeat.

The story is global in scope.

Yes, there are a few notable outliers — namely, the UK, where currency pressures and one-off holiday distortions are temporarily boosting core inflation to 2.4 percent, and Malaysia, where the removal of fuel subsidies has boosted headline inflation, yet left the core stable at around 2.5 percent — but they are exceptions in an otherwise inflationless world.

The IMF’s latest forecasts bear this out.

Notwithstanding a modest firming of global economic growth, inflation in advanced economies is expected to average slightly less than 2 percent this year and next.

The first chapter of this tale was written many years ago in Japan. From asset bubbles and excess leverage to currency suppression and productivity impairment, Japan’s experience — with lost decades now stretching to a quarter-century — is testament to all that can go wrong in large, wealthy economies.

No lesson is more profound than that of a series of policy blunders made by the BOJ. Not only did reckless monetary accommodation set the stage for Japan’s demise; the central bank compounded the problem by taking policy rates to the zero-bound and even lower, embracing quantitative easing and manipulating long-term interest rates in the hopes of reviving the economy.

This has created an unhealthy dependency from which there is no easy exit.

Though Japan’s experience since the early 1990s provides many lessons, the rest of the world has failed miserably at heeding them. Volumes have been written, countless symposiums have been held and famous promises have been made by the likes of former Fed chairman Ben Bernanke never to repeat Japan’s mistakes.

Yet time and again, other major central banks — especially the Fed and the European Central Bank — have been quick to follow, with equally dire consequences.

The inflation surprise of this year offers three key insights:

First, the relationship between inflation and economic slack — the so-called Phillips curve — has broken down. Courtesy of what the University of Geneva’s Richard Baldwin calls the “second unbundling” of globalization, the world is awash in the excess supply of increasingly fragmented global supply chains. Outsourcing via these supply chains dramatically expands the elasticity of the global supply curve, fundamentally altering the concept of slack in labor and product markets, as well as the pressure such slack might put on inflation.