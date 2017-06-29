[ LETTER ]

Recognize the real China

Much has been made of Panama’s diplomatic defection to Beijing. The news media in Taiwan, especially that which holds a pro-independence editorial stance, has been referring to the move as a shift in diplomatic recognition “from Taiwan to China.”

Pro-independence activists are flattering themselves if they truly believe this is what happened. The fact of the matter is that Panama never recognized “Taiwan” in the first place; instead, it simply switched its allegiance from the legitimate Chinese government to an upstart gang of criminals calling itself “China.”

“Taiwan” is not and never was a sovereign entity; the Republic of China (ROC) is. It is not Taiwan with which Panama broke ties, but China. In the same vein, Taiwan was not expelled from the UN in 1971; China was.

The correct way to cease hemorrhaging allies is not to bow to the rebels’ claims to the mainland, but to redouble our efforts to retake the ROC’s rightful place in the international community.

As a modern, democratic nation with a high standard of living and respect for traditional culture, the ROC has a far more positive image of China to project than the communist rebels. In terms of soft power, the legitimate government of China trounces the rebels, who erroneously believe that soft power can be bought or taken at gunpoint. This fight can be won.

Frankly, it is not a source of astonishment to me that Panama took such a measure; if China’s president does not recognize her own government, why should they?

My meaning, of course, is that by refusing to accept the “one China” policy — in the sense of acknowledging the ROC as the one, legitimate Chinese government — [President] Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) government has no one to blame but itself.

If the ROC betrays its mainland compatriots, who continue to languish under the bloodthirsty communist regime, and all but recognizes the rebels’ control over the mainland, it is not surprising that other governments should recognize the rebels over the ROC.

The Taiwan independence movement attempts to paint the “one China” principle as a communist bogeyman threatening the sovereignty of Taiwan, despite that Taiwan was never sovereign in the first place.

It also attempts to portray the policy as in some way inherently tilted in the rebels’ favor.

None of the talking heads seem to consider a “one China” platform that resolutely claims the mainland as part of the ROC.

Instead of wringing our hands over “Taiwan’s” lack of recognition, let us defy the communists by reiterating our claims over their territory.

Let us make the “one China” principle our own and in doing so resist Beijing with its own rhetoric.

Pai Po-Hsueh

Changhua County