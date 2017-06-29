‘Affinity’ with China is fruitless and foolish

By Chang Kuo-tsai 張國財

A glance through China’s long history reveals that during times of power and prosperity, the Middle Kingdom always sought to expand its field of influence through launching military campaigns to the north, south, east and west. During periods of decline, China would sign one unequal treaty after another, ceding land left, right and center.

Fast-forward several thousand years to the mid-20th century and China entered a new era with the beginning of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) dynasty. Once again, the country started to build itself up, engaging in military conquest abroad while suppressing internal rebellion and enslaving its people.

Since time immemorial, Chinese leaders have shown deference to powerful nations, while bullying weaker countries as a means for survival.

Liberty, human rights and equality are cornerstones of democracy. Due to China’s traditional emphasis on giving and obeying orders, domination and enslavement, it should be no surprise that democratic ideas such as peaceful coexistence, sympathetic treatment and mutual kindness are difficult concepts for most Chinese to grasp.

Or to put it another way, when prominent Democratic Progressive Party politicians say that they feel an “affinity toward China,” describe themselves as “China friendly” or “at peace with China,” is it any wonder that they are given the cold shoulder by Beijing?

Attempting to seek common ground with the uncivilized, lawless “jungle” that is modern day China is a fruitless and foolish course of action.

How could it not be so? How could anyone feel an “affinity” toward the instigators of the Cultural Revolution? How can Taiwanese be “at peace” with a country that puts its sole Nobel Peace Prize laureate in jail and throws away the key? How can one talk of “friendship” with a country that murders its own people? Either these politicians are hallucinating or they are not being entirely honest.

China loves to flex its muscles by provoking Japan over the disputed Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台). China has also ignored repeated warnings from the US not to engage in land reclamation and the construction of military bases in the South China Sea.

Has Beijing extended any meaningful goodwill to the US, Japan or any other powers? Unless Taiwan decides to surrender to China, what signs of peace, friendship or goodwill has Beijing sent out that Taiwan can rely to guarantee its own survival?

The only way Taiwan can survive is by self-determination and independent strength, equipping itself for defense with support and assistance from the US and Japan and other key allies.

Politicians who believe Taiwan can rely on goodwill from the enemy should take a good look at the expression on the enemy’s face.

There might be some Taiwanese who, having tasted democracy, are not pleased with the nation’s democracy movement and some of its methods. They should realize that however chaotic and ineffective democracy can sometimes be, it is a far more humane system of governance than a communist dictatorship.

After Tainan Mayor William Lai (賴清德) said that he feels an “affinity toward China as much as he loves Taiwan,” he added: “China should not give Taiwan a single road to follow.”

Lai seems to be saying that instead of striking out and forging their own path, Taiwanese should seek guidance from the enemy, and ask it to plan and provide for Taiwan’s future. I am not sure this is a course of action that Taiwanese would be willing to accept.