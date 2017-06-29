Unhooking tourism from regulations

By Huang Ming-jye 黃銘傑

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Taipei Tourism Expo on May 5, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said that travel and tourism would become the nation’s next “trillion-dollar industry.”

Chen announced that the government would launch five strategies for sustainable tourism: diversifying tourism markets, encouraging domestic tourism, assisting business transformation, developing “smart” tourism and promoting experiential travel.

It is significant that someone of the rank of vice president has proclaimed the important role that travel and tourism will play in economic development and transformation, and indeed proposed concrete development strategies to attain that goal.

It will be great if the plan succeeds.

However, if grand policy goals are not matched by a framework of complementary laws, they might turn out to be just pie in the sky. Notably, while destination management is becoming a mainstream trend in tourism and travel, the regulatory framework is stuck in the old pattern of centralized authority, which has long since ceased to meet contemporary needs.

Take for example the question of homestay establishments, which are popular among both domestic and foreign tourists. What makes Taiwan’s homestays so popular is not just that they are in buildings, but that they represent a particular mode of travel and a certain lifestyle.

Homestays are organically integrated with the culture, history and geographical environment, embodying the ideas of experiential travel and cultural interaction.

Unfortunately, if one looks at the Act for the Development of Tourism (發展觀光條例), the regulations governing the management of homestays treat them simply as buildings, and they impose a single set of management regulations for buildings, land-use zoning and fire prevention for the whole of Taiwan.

This uniformity makes it difficult for local authorities of areas that have top tourist destinations to match the requirements with local characteristics, historic buildings, cultural artifacts and so on when setting out standards for homestay buildings and facilities.

The most absurd thing is that the act restricts homestays to being run as subsidiary businesses rather than fulltime ones. This makes it impossible to apply ratings schemes like the star rankings that are given to hotels and restaurants.

If homestays are subject to such regulations, how can they play a leading role in developing experiential travel?

The same kind of problem exists with a regulation that requires youth hostels, which provide accommodation for backpackers, to provide car-parking facilities.

Experiential travel and in-depth tourism involve close connections with local people, culture and history, so there is a clear need for people who are thoroughly familiar with local culture, history and geography to plan tour routes, act as guides and provide personalized in-depth tour services.

However, the framework for travel businesses set out in the act starts out from the perspective of overseas and nationwide travel.

To qualify as guides, people are tested on their knowledge of the history and geography of Taiwan as a whole, while local conditions, customs and cultural monuments are not taken into consideration at all.

People who are enrolled by local governments as guides to local culture and history have sometimes even been reported to the authorities for breaking the law by acting as guides without having the required qualifications.