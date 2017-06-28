Looking for a candidate to fill the US’ shoes

By Richard Haass

It is increasingly clear that US President Donald Trump represents a departure when it comes to the US’ global outlook and behavior. As a result, the US will no longer play the leading international role that has defined its foreign policy for three quarters of a century, under Democratic and Republican presidents alike.

There have already been many examples of this change. The traditional US commitment to global organizations has been superseded by the idea of “America first.”

Alliances and security guarantees once regarded as a given are increasingly conditioned on how much allies spend on defense and whether they are seen to derive unfair advantage from trade with the US.

More broadly, foreign trade is viewed with suspicion — supposedly a source of job loss rather than an engine of investment, job creation, growth and stability.

Immigration and refugee policies have become more restrictive. Less emphasis is being placed on promoting democracy and human rights. More dollars are going to defense, but fewer resources are being devoted to supporting global health or development.

This is not to be confused with isolationism. Even Trump’s US would continue to play a meaningful role in the world.

It is using military force in the Middle East and Afghanistan; increasing diplomatic pressure on North Korea to rein in its nuclear and missile programs and renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico. The policies of states, cities and companies will translate into a US commitment to climate change, despite Trump’s decision to abandon the Paris agreement.

Still, a shift away from a US-dominated world of structured relationships and standing institutions and toward something else is under way.

However, what this alternative will be remains largely unknowable.

However, it is clear that there is no alternative great power willing and able to step in and assume what had been the US role.

China is a frequently mentioned candidate, but its leadership is focused mostly on consolidating domestic order and maintaining artificially high economic growth rates to stave off popular unrest. China’s interest in regional and global institutions seems designed mostly to bolster its economy and geopolitical influence, rather than to help set rules and create broadly beneficial arrangements.

Likewise, Russia is a country with a narrowly based economy led by a government focused on retaining power at home and re-establishing Russian influence in the Middle East and Europe.

India is preoccupied with the challenge of economic development and is tied down by its problematic relationship with Pakistan. Japan is held back by its declining population, domestic political and economic constraints, and its neighbors’ suspicions.

Europe, for its part, is distracted by questions surrounding the relationship between member states and the EU. As a result, the whole of the continent is less than the sum of its parts — none of which is large enough to succeed the US on the world stage.

However, the absence of a single successor to the US does not mean that what awaits is chaos. At least in principle, the world’s most powerful countries could come together to fill the US’ shoes. In practice, though, this will not happen, as these countries lack the capabilities, experience and, above all, a consensus on what needs doing and who needs to do it.