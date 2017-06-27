A show of tears as democracy cast aside

By James Wang 王景弘

As the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) sovereignty claim over Taiwan has no legal ground; it has come up with the “one China” principle in a zero-sum game with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).

China demands that Taiwan and the international community accept that there is only “one China,” which guarantees Beijing victory.

Although this simple logic is clear for all to see, KMT chairman-elect Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) has continued to tell fibs, claiming that the “one China” principle would not eliminate the Republic of China (ROC).

Wu also says that only the “one China, with each side having its own interpretation of China” and the so-called “1992 consensus” policies can maintain the dignity that the ROC deserves.

This would not be a problem if the two sides were freely able to make their own interpretations of “one China.” Then, when Beijing claims that Taiwan is part of China, Taiwan could simply deny such a claim by saying that there is “one country on each side” or “one China, one Taiwan.” It could even call itself a sovereign state, unrelated to China.

The problem is Taiwan has been unable to freely make its own interpretations.

Former vice minister of foreign affairs Yang Hsi-kun (楊西崑) once suggested Taiwan’s official title should be changed to the “Chinese Republic of Taiwan” to get out of the “Chinese representation game” that is unfavorable to Taiwan.

By doing so, Yang said Taiwan and the ROC could avoid being annexed by China.

Yang, a representative of former president Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) administration to the UN during the ROC’s membership debate, clearly understood that Taiwan needed to draw a line between itself and China if it wanted to survive.

China’s “one China” principle is more than just a statement that Taiwan belongs to China: It also means that the PRC is the only legal representative government of China.

In the joint communique signed on Aug. 17, 1982, by the US and China, Washington promised that it would not pursue a policy of “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan.”

Former president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) viewed the declaration as a great humiliation and asked the US to guarantee Taiwan’s sovereignty in what later became the “six assurances.”

Surprisingly, Wu, who claims to be Chiang’s political heir, has cheerfully accepted China’s attempt to shut Taiwan out of the international stage, arguing that by adopting the phrase “one China,” it is possible to dispel any fears in Beijing that Taiwan will pursue “two Chinas,” “one China, one Taiwan” or “Taiwan independence” policies.

Wu has cast aside the democratic will of the public and sabotaged the nation’s sovereignty by announcing to Beijing that he will not pursue “two Chinas,” “one China, one Taiwan” or “Taiwan independence” policies, while claiming that this is the only way to maintain the dignity of the ROC.

What a load of piffle. Worse yet, Wu recently made a display of weeping beside Chiang’s grave.

Does this man have no shame?

James Wang is a senior journalist.

Translated by Eddy Chang and Edward Jones