[ LETTER ]

On Saturday last week, the Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce of North America (TCCNA) held an event to mark its board meeting in New Jersey.

There were about 1,000 attendees, including Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) Minister Wu Hsin-hsing (吳新興), Taiwanese Representative to the US Stanley Kao (高碩泰), Tainan Mayor William Lai (賴清德) and Stephen Yates, former US deputy national security adviser to former US vice president Dick Cheney.

At the opening ceremony, Wu recognized the chamber’s outstanding contribution to the promotion of Taiwan’s trade and economy.

The TCCNA consists of 39 local chapters throughout the US and Canada and represents more than 10,000 members in a wide range of industries. There is also the World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce, with six chapters covering different continents. The OCAC has close relations with the chambers.

Unfortunately, the Taiwanese chambers of commerce are not the OCAC’s only concern: It also cares for those who identify as overseas Chinese from China — an estimated 40 million — and those from Taiwan who call themselves Chinese, such as the members of the Taiwan Benevolent Association of America (TBAA, 全美台灣同鄉聯誼會).

The OCAC has always given positions such as commissioner or adviser to TBAA members, mostly Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members who strongly support the “one China” principle and favor unification with China, which they see as their “motherland.”

Last month, TBAA president Wang Wei (王維) led a delegation including former OCAC minister Wu Ying-yih (吳英毅) and another 10 commissioners to attend an official reception in China advocating the unification of Taiwan with China.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) and Chuang Ruei-hsiung (莊瑞雄) accused them of betraying Taiwan and pledging allegiance to the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Wu said he visited China as a tourist and Wang said he promoted friendship between the ROC and the PRC, but as the PRC always insists on the “one China” principle and rejects the ROC, one can only wonder if they were being truthful.

The OCAC is a questionable organization, as it takes care of more Chinese than Taiwanese. It confuses the world as to whom it represents, China or Taiwan. It is preposterous that the government uses Taiwanese taxpayer’s money to care for overseas Chinese and Taiwanese who favor the “one China” principle.

Lai was the keynote speaker at the event. His speech was titled “See Taiwan and believe in the future.”

Taiwan must rely on soft power and a flexible response, always consider Taiwan’s best interests to promote democracy, protect freedom and human rights and that there is a way to resolve cross-strait relations, Lai said.

He explained his “affinity toward China and love for Taiwan” (親中愛台) and said former president Lee Teng-hui’s (李登輝) “state to state” dictum and former president Chen Shui-bian’s (陳水扁) “one country on each side” of the Taiwan Strait focused on Taiwan and clearly cut relations with China.

Taiwan and China are culturally similar and geographically close to each other and a progressive Taiwan will drive a prosperous China, he said, adding that a stable China can provide a safe Taiwan, and that “affinity toward China and love for Taiwan” is not only about Taiwan’s core values, but also about improving relations with China.