By Bianca Nogrady / The Guardian

Traffic congestion and social isolation are two concepts that do not immediately appear to be connected, but in 2012, the Grattan Institute’s Social Cities report drew a direct line between inefficient urban transport and less time spent with friends and family.

One estimate suggested that every 10 minutes of commuting equates to 10 percent fewer social connections, while other research has found that more than 10 percent of working parents spend more time commuting to work than they spend with their children.

It is an issue that the city of Melbourne in Australia wants to come to grips with.

“Given congestion seems to be getting to be a greater scourge, more people are spending time in their vehicles, but by themselves, maybe listening to the radio. They’re not connecting to their communities and their families,” said Melbourne City Councilor Cathy Oke, chair of the environment portfolio.

“The city has two clear goals, not only around our transport strategy and around reduction of congestion, but we also have a social connection goal,” Oke said.

So the Resilient Melbourne Citymart Challenge was created.

The brief: creative, feasible and effective ideas to help reduce transport congestion and ideally also make the experience of travel more socially fulfilling.

There have been some interesting ideas so far.

One of the entrants is taking advantage of social networks to combat the problem of congestion around schools and children’s events.

Parachuute is a smartphone app developed by Maggie Scott and Mel Higgins to solve the problem that they as parents faced trying to be in two places at once — taking children to different schools, sports matches and parties — while also trying to fit in the demands of work and their own lives.

“The vision was about using technology to do probably what was done in the past; things like babysitting clubs, which were old-style models of communities helping each other,” Scott says.

Her previous role in strategy consulting for a health insurer got Scott thinking about parents’ struggle to shuttle multiple children to multiple events and how this affected their health and well-being.

The solution she and Higgins came up with was simple: leverage people’s existing social networks to enable the exchange of transportation favors via an app.

People either join Parachuute themselves and invite others, or get invited to join by another user.

Then they set up their trusted network of other parents within the app to whom they can send requests or offers of transportation to specific events, like school or weekend sport matches.

“We’re hoping that it makes it less awkward to ask and so therefore encourages people putting up their hand and saying: ‘I can’t do something, can you help me?’” Scott said. “It’s really encouraging people to help each other.”

Two other entrants address what is known as the “last mile” problem — the last leg of a journey of people or goods from a transportation hub, such as a bus or train stop, to the final destination or home.

This section of the journey is often inefficient and contributes to traffic congestion and safety issues.

Brad Fischer from Last Mile Solutions is focusing on the problem of the last mile of parcel deliveries within Melbourne’s central business district (CBD), an issue he is familiar with from a long career in the distribution industry.