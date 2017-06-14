Saudis have a lot to lose in fight with Qatar, even if they win

By Glen Carey and Marc Champion / Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia dwarfs Qatar on almost any measure, yet there are plenty of ways the tussle between the Gulf neighbors could end up hurting the world’s biggest oil exporter — even if it wins.

All last week the Saudis and their allies ratcheted up pressure on Qatar, cutting diplomatic ties and imposing a blockade by land, sea and air. The stated goal is to force Qatar to stop cozying up to Saudi Arabia’s rival, Iran, and bankrolling hardline Muslim groups across the region.

Qatar says it is being punished for things it did not do, and the US signaled on Friday last week that it wants the embargo eased.

The disagreement over Qatar is longstanding. The scale of the current crisis is new, and it has erupted into a Middle East already polarized by war.

Saudi Arabia has struggled to impose its will in Syria and Yemen. Now discord has spread to the inner circle of Gulf monarchies, at a time when the Saudis and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who serves as chairman of the Council for Economic and Development affairs, are urgently seeking foreign investment to modernize an oil-dependent economy.

“Most worrying is that Saudi Arabia and the UAE [United Arab Emirates] may repeat the mistakes that were made when the Saudi leadership decided to launch a war in Yemen,” said Yezid Sayigh, a Beirut-based senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “They had no clear political strategy, based their action on false assumptions, have incurred heavy financial costs and a growing human toll, and are probably now worse off in terms of their security.”

As in other regional clashes, external powers are being drawn into the Gulf quarrel, not all of them on Saudi Arabia’s side.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he backed a Saudi Arabia-led movement to isolate Qatar over its funding of extremist groups, but the Pentagon and the US Department of State have taken a more neutral position.

Little more than one hour before Trump spoke at the White House, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called for the curbs to be eased, saying it was causing food shortages and hindering the fight against the Islamic State group.

US aircraft use a base in Qatar, one of the largest US military facilities overseas, for those operations.

Turkey has accelerated pre-existing plans to deploy some troops to Qatar, and Iran offered alternative transport routes and supplies of staple goods that can no longer be imported from Saudi Arabia. Their backing reduces the chance of a quick Saudi victory.

“Turkey has a powerful military,” said Paul Sullivan, an adjunct professor of security at Georgetown University in Washington and a Middle East specialist.

“Iran is sending water and food,” he said. “So now we have two significant forces supporting Qatar.”

From the Saudi viewpoint, Qatar has been stirring up trouble all over. That includes promoting the Muslim Brotherhood, whose advocacy of Islam through the ballot box is disliked by some Gulf monarchs. It includes cordial ties to Iran, with which Qatar shares a giant gas field. It includes sponsoring the al-Jazeera TV network, which has been critical of Saudi allies.

Rounding up the charge-list: Support for the Islamic State group and al-Qaeda — something the Saudis have also been accused of and, like Qatar, deny.

“Qatar for many years has taken steps to support certain organizations and intervened in situations,” Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said on Wednesday last week.