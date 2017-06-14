Assessing gains, losses as HK date approaches

By Joseph Tse-hei Lee 李榭熙

July 1 marks the 20th anniversary of the transfer of Hong Kong sovereignty to China.

The Hong Kong government is spending hundreds of millions of taxpayers’ dollars on the anniversary celebration, showcasing the success of China’s “one country, two systems” policy and the benefits of greater integration into the mainland economy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is to visit the territory for a few days to swear in Hong Kong chief executive-elect Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥).

Anxiety, frustration and incredulity are the best descriptions of local public sentiment.

Eager to express outrage at the misdeeds of pro-Beijing elites and the rapid erosion of Hong Kong’s freedoms and civil rights, pro-democracy activists are joining forces to organize a rally on July 1.

The protest will have symbolic and substantive significance.

First, Hong Kong’s civil society remains vibrant and active. Composed of various political parties, non-governmental bodies, student and labor unions, professional associations and church groups, the civic sectors strive to bulwark against any attempt by Beijing and the Hong Kong government to roll back democracy.

Whenever these grassroots organizations come together, the extensive networks of trust and solidarity that they engender often inspire more citizens to demand democratic governance, to fight inequality and injustice, and to defend their rights.

This remarkable scale of civic engagement contrasts sharply with the authoritarian tyranny in China.

Second, the local society adheres to the spirit of the “Umbrella movement” protests of late 2014 and reframes its ongoing struggle as a local story of the global campaign for human rights and democracy. The unprecedented level of political awakening among young people in Hong Kong released new energy in nonviolent activism and gave new breath to the territory’s flagging desire for progressive change.

This development not only rejects China’s efforts to manipulate the territory’s electoral process, but also challenges the Chinese Communist Party to acknowledge Hong Kongers’ political aspirations.

Third, China is reluctant to use Hong Kong as a “special political zone,” experimenting with democracy and liberalization.

Beijing has frequently dictated the outcome of Hong Kong’s elections by pre-empting political reform. Interfering with Hong Kong’s domestic affairs, Chinese intelligence agents regularly enter the territory to coordinate pro-Beijing groups against pro-democracy activists.

These agents view Hong Kong primarily through the lens of the Cold War, dismissing the legitimate sources of popular grievances and perceiving any rightful resistance as a Western conspiracy to subvert the mighty Communist state.

Consequently, China’s strategy of demonizing opposition groups only alienated Hong Kongers and weakened the fragile unity that pro-Beijing allies had built since 1997.

If China continues to prioritize autocratic stability at the expense of democratic liberalization in the territory, it will never be able to use the discourse of “one country, two systems” or “one country, many systems” to co-opt Taiwan.

In the past, China handed out material incentives to lure Taiwanese investment to the mainland. Yet, economic ties did not guarantee better and closer political relations in the face of deepening suspicion and distrust.