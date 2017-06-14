EDITORIAL: Panama move underlines threat

When the US cut ties with Taiwan in favor of China almost four decades ago, an angry mob attacked the limousine of then-US ambassador to Taiwan Leonard Unger as it made its way to Songshan airport (now Taipei International Airport).

Since then, the nation’s allies have fallen by the wayside one after another, to the point where it was not even surprising when Panama jumped ship yesterday.

The move appears logical, with China the second-largest user of the Panama Canal and other countries flocking to China due to its ever-growing economic influence in the world.

In December last year, Sao Tome and Principe dumped Taiwan for China after Taipei reportedly refused to provide a huge amount of financial aid. In March, China finally recognized the Gambia, which had cut ties with Taiwan in 2013. All three incidents have taken place since President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) election in January last year.

The disconcerting fact is that all three countries had already attempted to establish ties with China during former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) administration from 2008 to last year — to no avail. There was an unspoken “diplomatic truce” between Taiwan and China during Ma’s time in office, during which Taiwan only lost the Gambia, which China initially refused to recognize.

It is clear that the truce is over, presumably due to Tsai’s unwillingness to recognize the “1992 consensus,” as well as actions such as her telephone call with then-US president-elect Donald Trump in November last year.

This shows that once Taiwan elects someone who does not comply with China’s wishes, it immediately resumes diplomatic warfare. This is a great threat to Taiwan’s democracy, as it will surely affect elections.

That said, what can Taiwan do besides expressing its “deep anger and regret” and condemning Beijing’s actions, as Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee (李大維) did yesterday?

The nation immediately halted all bilateral cooperation projects and assistance to Panama, but that will have little effect compared with what China has probably offered. Money talks, and even many Taiwanese are willing to bend to China’s unreasonable demands for economic prosperity. Can these small, often poor countries be blamed for doing so when the world’s major powers have long abandoned Taiwan?

Lee reaffirmed that Taiwan would not try to engage in a “checkbook diplomacy” competition with Beijing, which is obviously a futile battle. However, without the government pouring money into these countries, what incentive do they have to remain allies? Taiwan’s freedom of speech, tolerance and democracy — all the things it holds over China — yield no immediate financial benefits for them.

It would not pay to get too comfortable, with Taiwanese likely to view Panama’s decision as just a symbolic tragedy that has no effect on daily life. It is a reminder that China is working to isolate Taiwan, chipping away at whatever clout it has left.

Meanwhile, Beijing’s activities that do affect the nation continue, as Taiwan’s exclusion from the World Health Assembly meeting last month indicates.

Even Taiwan’s prized media freedoms are under increasing threat from China, according to Reporters Without Borders.

China’s threat to Taiwan’s way of life runs deeper than chipping away at its number of diplomatic allies. The public and the government need to decide what course to take.