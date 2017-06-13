Central banks poised to start rowing in one direction again

By Jeanna Smialek, Toru Fujioka and Paul Gordon / Bloomberg

The world’s central banks are not moving in harmony just yet, but at least the discord is beginning to fade.

The European Central Bank last week ruled out further interest-rate cuts in a sign that it is cautiously edging toward an exit from stimulus. Bank of England officials are considering gradually removing accommodation in coming years, though a move is some way off and the assessment will have to take into account the fallout from the nation’s messy election outcome. While the Japanese central bank has no intention of removing stimulus soon, it is said to be recalibrating communications to acknowledge that it is thinking about how to handle an eventual policy change.

The US Federal Reserve remains well ahead of the pack.

The US central bank is expected to lift interest rates for the fourth time this cycle at its meeting today and tomorrow, and is mapping out a plan for unwinding its US$4.5 trillion balance sheet, a process it is handling gingerly to avoid roiling global markets. Meantime, China has been allowing money markets to tighten as policymakers seek to squeeze leverage from parts of the financial system.

The nascent signs of policy synchronicity in the world’s largest economies come as global growth improves and despite central banks continuing to undershoot their inflation targets. Labor-market slack is drying up in many places and world output is expected to expand 3.5 percent this year, according to IMF forecasts, up from 3.1 percent last year.

“We’re in a sort of a global upswing,” Charlotte, North Carolina-based Wells Fargo Securities LLC global economist Jay Bryson said. “Given that, you probably don’t need these super-accommodative policy stances anymore.”

The shift has been gradual and often subtle, yet it marks a sea change. Largely in unison, central banks employed unprecedented, unconventional easing to force their economies back into gear after the global financial crisis spurred widespread unemployment and a decade of sub-par growth. In many nations, that involved large-scale asset purchase programs. In the eurozone and Japan, it included negative interest rates.

The Fed has been reducing accommodation on its own since December 2015. Now, others are beginning to discuss unwinding their policies, restoring a sense of togetherness.

“We’re talking about a change from a situation where the central banks were basically pedal to the metal, full throttle, as much monetary stimulus as you could conceivably do,” Washington-based Peterson Institute for International Economics senior fellow Jacob Funk Kirkegaard said. “Now, central banks in advanced economies are reacting to a recovering economy.”

As hiring hums along and central banks tiptoe toward the exit, the Fed stands to benefit. The US dollar has seen upward pressure as the Fed hikes and other monetary authorities ease, and a strong greenback means cheaper imports and lower inflation. The Fed’s preferred price index continues to undershoot its 2 percent goal.

“You don’t want it falling out of bed, but dollar depreciation would lead to higher inflation in the US,” Bryson said. “Frankly, I think the Fed wouldn’t be that unhappy to see higher inflation.”

The change is also good news for countries turning toward the exit, as it signals that business confidence is picking up, more people are working and the specter of another economic dip is fading from view.