Disaster response needs rethink

By Andrew Chang 張行道

Several days ago, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said that she wanted to simplify disaster response procedures, following the collapse of a highway in Hualien County that left many people unable to return home, and heavy rains in Keelung that turned roads into rivers. In truth, the government needs to be quicker off the mark with improving disaster response measures.

Whenever there is a typhoon warning, the government sets up a disaster response center, and the person in charge turns up in local areas and makes sure they appear in the photographs distributed by the media.

The Disaster Prevention and Protection Act (災害防救法) stipulates that disaster warnings must be announced, but disaster centers and the warnings they give are of little practical use: Most of the time, the latest information is obtained from the public or the media.

Taiwan is a small nation, but the official disaster response system is organized on a three-tier basis — central, county or town and township or village — the same system as in larger countries such as Japan and the US.

When Typhoon Morakot struck eight years ago, the administration of then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) informed the then-Taipei City Government Fire Department chief that there would be no centrally organized response, but how were individual localities around the nation expected to have the personnel or logistical resources to set up adequate response centers?

When the Taiwan Provincial Government coordinated such efforts, disaster response was quite effective. Nowadays, the focus is placed on the local city and county level response, not on the central government, which is expected to coordinate with local governments and provide them with the resources they need.

When the Weiguan Jinlong complex collapsed during last year’s earthquake in Tainan, the entire rescue and response operation was coordinated by the director of the Tainan Structural Engineer Association, while all Tainan Mayor William Lai (賴清德) did was to inspect the proceedings every day and talk to reporters, and ensure they were up to speed on the latest developments.

This was his modus operandi for the duration of the efforts and, while the rescue work was continuing apace and making good progress, Lai saw his approval ratings, damaged by his refusal at the time to attend city council meetings and a dengue fever outbreak, recover.

Looking back to the 921 Earthquake of 1999, when the Tunghsing Building in Taipei collapsed, then-Taipei deputy mayor Ou Chin-der (歐晉德) was on the scene every day, giving out instructions. Ou, a civil engineer by trade, was able to work out potential areas within the structure of the collapsed building in which people could be trapped and three days later rescuers managed to save two brothers. Within a matter of months, the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation had built shelter for those affected by the disaster.

Compare this with similar central government reconstruction efforts which, tied down by red tape, are still not completed four or five years after they are initiated.

A friend of mine works for an engineering consultancy in the US. The company has a contract with a state government to mobilize resources in the event of a disaster, including directing the response on the ground and coordinating resources.