The age of blowback terror from Western interventionism

By Brahma Chellaney

World powers have often been known to intervene, overtly and covertly, to overthrow other countries’ governments, install pliant regimes and then prop up those regimes, even with military action.

However, more often than not, what seems like a good idea in the short term often brings about disastrous unintended consequences, with intervention causing countries to dissolve into conflict and intervening powers emerge as targets of violence. That sequence is starkly apparent today, as countries that have meddled in the Middle East face a surge in terrorist attacks.

Last month, Salman Ramadan Abedi — a 22-year-old British-born son of Libyan immigrants — carried out a suicide bombing at the concert of the US pop star Ariana Grande in Manchester, England.

The bombing — the worst terrorist attack in the UK in more than a decade — can be described only as blowback from the activities of the UK and its allies in Libya, where external intervention has given rise to a battle-worn terrorist haven.

The UK has not just actively aided extremists in Libya; it encouraged foreign fighters, including British Libyans, to get involved in the NATO-led operation that toppled former Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi’s regime in 2011.

Among those fighters were Abedi’s father, a long-time member of the al-Qaeda-linked Libyan Islamic Fighting Group, whose functionaries were imprisoned or forced into exile during Qaddafi’s rule.

The elder Abedi returned to Libya six years ago to fight alongside a new Western-backed Muslim militia known as the Tripoli Brigade. His son had recently returned from a visit to Libya when he carried out the Manchester Arena attack.

This was not the first time a former “Islamic holy warrior” passed extremism to his Western-born son.

Omar Saddiqui Mateen, who carried out June last year’s Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida — the deadliest single-day mass shooting in US history — also drew inspiration from his father, who fought with the US-backed mujahedeen forces that drove the Soviet Union out of Afghanistan in the 1980s.

The US’ activities in Afghanistan at that time might be the single biggest source of blowback terrorism today.

With the help of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency and Saudi Arabia’s money, the CIA staged what remains the largest covert operation in its history, training and arming thousands of anti-Soviet insurgents.

The US also spent US$50 million on a “jihad literacy” project to inspire Afghans to fight the Soviet “infidels” and to portray the CIA-trained guerrillas as “holy warriors.”

However, after the Soviets left, many of those holy warriors ended up forming al-Qaeda, the Taliban and other terrorist groups. Some, such as Osama bin Laden, remained in the Afghanistan-Pakistan belt, turning it into a base for organizing international terrorism, like the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the US.

Others returned to their home countries — from Egypt to the Philippines — to wage terror campaigns against what they viewed as Western-tainted governments.

“We helped to create the problem that we are now fighting,” then-US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton admitted in 2010.

Yet the US — indeed, the entire West — seems not to have learned its lesson.

Clinton herself was instrumental in coaxing a hesitant former US president Barack Obama to back military action to depose Qaddafi in Libya. As a result, just as former US president George W. Bush will be remembered for the unraveling of Iraq, one of Obama’s central legacies is the mayhem in Libya.