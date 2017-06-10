Books over things will help build the nation

By Lee Min-yung 李敏勇

Japanese bookstore Tsutaya has more than 1,400 branches in Japan and abroad, including one in Taipei that opened this year and one in Tokyo’s Daikanyama area that has been listed by a US Web site as one of the world’s 20 most beautiful bookstores.

While the Daikanyama branch attracts many Taiwanese visitors, business at the Taipei branch is also booming.

In contrast, the 30-year-old Sundar Bookstore filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

While this has much to do with its management, there are also other factors at play.

News of the bankruptcy might seem insignificant to Taiwanese — most of whom do not read much — especially considering the torrential rain last week.

Taiwanese tend to value material things over spiritual matters and prioritize economy over culture, not understanding that culture also drives the economy.

They generally care more about night markets than bookstores. This is why Taiwanese still do not understand what a real nation is or how to build one.

Why read books? Perhaps the 228 Massacre, which saw the execution of many intellectuals and literati, led to pathological cultural apathy in Taiwan.

However, the focus on the economy over culture has created a bottleneck.

In the past, when the Council for Economic Planning and Development was carrying out important economic projects, the Council for Cultural Affairs — later replaced by the Ministry of Culture — had little more than a nominal existence.

Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology is equivalent to Taiwan’s ministries of education, science and technology and culture.

Taiwan, although smaller than Japan, has made the Ministry of Culture a separate agency, working independently from the rest of the government.

After World War II, Japanese publishing houses in 1946 collaborated with libraries, bookstores and the media to promote culture with the aim of making Japan a cultural nation, using the power of reading to create a nation with a culture of peace.

The Japanese government set up a group called the Executive Committee for the Implementation of Book Reading Week — later transformed into the Committee for the Promotion of Reading — which has for decades organized a yearly reading period between Oct. 27 and Nov. 9.

Even today, advertising space in the first few pages of Japanese newspapers is exclusively for books.

While the average Japanese reads an average of 20 books per year, the average Taiwanese reads two, 10 times less.

Another indication of Japan’s healthy reading culture is Japanese publishing house Kodansha’s yearly revenue of more than NT$40 billion (US$1.33 billion), more than twice the amount Taiwanese publishers typically make.

In South Korea, whose population is about double Taiwan’s, books generate a yearly revenue of about NT$150 billion.

Considering that Taiwan, Japan and South Korea have much shared history, Taiwan must reflect on this issue.

A nation’s problems are not all about politics and the economy. If Taiwanese do not look at their nation from a cultural perspective, social reform will be impossible.

It is time politicians gave thought to this problem. People who only read textbooks for exams and have no interest in reading outside of school will not be able to think creatively.

The nation must not allow itself to descend into a state where everyone thinks night markets are more enjoyable than bookstores. It is time that Taiwanese awaken to the realization that culture is important.