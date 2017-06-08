[ LETTER ]

Lessons from disasters

Heavy rains buffeted the nation over the past few days. Keelung was badly affected. The disaster response center recorded 85 instances of flooding in Keelung, and 188 landslides and other types of disasters. One person was unaccounted for and three were injured.

Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) has publicly apologized for his government’s failings.

“I would like to apologize to all Keelung residents for how badly they have been affected. The city government has been found wanting and has been unable to respond in good time,” the mayor said.

Lin did not blame the weather front that brought the rains, nor did he complain about the southwesterly winds that exacerbated the situation.

More than 35mm of rain fell on Keelung in less than one day. It was the heaviest rainfall since 1975. Water from Jinshan (金山) and Wanli (萬里) districts flooded into the Dawulun Creek, making matters worse, and in four short hours water burst the creek’s banks twice.

However, Keelung residents have seen worse.

For example, Typhoon Nari in 2001 brought heavier rains. The Keelung River swelled and containers from a container port were swept downstream, fracturing a temporary bridge at Dingnei (碇內), destroying the safety fencing along the Nuanjiang Bridge and breaking the Taiwan Railways Administration’s Badu Bridge, which had been standing for more than 80 years, into two sections.

Thirteen containers were stuck at the Badu Bridge, and the garbage that accumulated around them reduced the flow of the river by a third, causing the Keelung River to pour into Longan Street from the Jhuzihling Tunnel, resulting in serious flooding in Renai District (仁愛).

Then-Keelung mayor Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials were subjected to unprecedented tests.

Whoever said the DPP does not reflect on problems?

The then-Cabinet learned the lessons of Nari and drew up the Yuanshanzu Flood Diversion Project and began work on it the following June.

The tunnel was put into use on three occasions, in readiness for the rains and then for typhoons Nock-Ten in 2004 and Nanmadol in 2011, diverting the waters and reducing flooding downstream.

The diversion project can direct 81 percent of the Keelung River flood waters into the sea, ensuring that the 8 million residents downstream are spared flooding.

Lee Tao-yung

Taipei