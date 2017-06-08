Judicial failings and responsibility

By Chang Kuo-tsai 張國財

In 2013, former minister of transportation and communications Kuo Yao-chi (郭瑤琪) was convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption. After serving two years of her sentence, she was granted medical parole on Jan. 15 last year to receive treatment for cancer.

During this time, Kuo submitted at least seven requests to the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office to lodge an extraordinary appeal, but all her requests were rejected.

However, in April, the Control Yuan published a report on its investigation into the case, which says that the verdict might not comply with the law.

The Control Yuan called upon the prosecutor-general to consider lodging an extraordinary appeal.

Prosecutor-General Yen Da-ho (顏大和) complied and lodged an extraordinary appeal with the Supreme Court on May 23.

It is too early to tell how the appeal will work out, but it raises some points to ponder.

First is the way judges use judicial discretion. A witness in the case against Kuo said he had delivered a bribe concealed in tea canisters to Kuo, but his descriptions of the color and number of canisters kept changing.

Kuo vehemently denied receiving the bribe.

The supposed US$20,000 (US$665 at the current exchange rate) bribe has not been traced and there is no material evidence of its existence.

However, the judges, exercising their judicial discretion, did not find any of this to be problematic and convicted Kuo.

Compare this case with that of former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislator and Executive Yuan secretary-general Lin Yi-shih (林益世).

Chen Chi-hsiang (陳啟祥), owner of scrap metal company Dih Yeon, testified that Lin had accepted a bribe of NT$63 million from him and then demanded a further NT$83 million.

Chen presented evidence in the form of a microcassette recording of Lin making this demand.

Lin confessed to prosecutors from the now-defunct Special Investigation Division of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office and made a declaration in which he admitted his wrongdoing and apologized.

Investigators also retrieved NT$65 million from a pond on the grounds of Lin’s house.

However, exercising judicial discretion, the judges in Lin’s first-instance trial at the Taipei District Court found that this was not a matter of corruption and that Lin had only committed the offense of gaining benefit through intimidation.

It is indeed worrying that judges should exercise their discretion in a manner that disregards the presence or absence of evidence.

Second, what can be done about a judiciary that will not face up to its faults?

Although it has taken Yen a long time to lodge an extraordinary appeal in Kuo’s case, it is at least a first step toward setting things right.

Unfortunately, Yen fails to recognize that the key problem lies at the outset with the absence of evidence of a bribe having been offered and accepted, and not at the later stage of differing definitions of what constitutes a quid pro quo, or give-and-take, in bribery.

The verbose statement that “courts have differing definitions of what constitutes a quid pro quo in bribery, so hopefully the Supreme Court can make a unified interpretation” strays far from the key issue and exposes the judiciary’s unwillingness to face up to unjust, false and mistaken cases.

Instead of tackling the fundamental question of evidence, the judiciary is instead buzzing around the secondary question of a “unified interpretation.”