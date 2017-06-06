War, marriage and hunger: One in four childhoods cut short

By Kieran Guilbert

Thomson Reuters Foundation, MOPTI, Mali

In a school in Senegal, 15-year-old Khadidiatou strives to balance her studies with her roles as a mother and a wife. In a clinic in Mali, 10-month-old Mamadou is severely malnourished as his family struggle to survive after five years of conflict.

The teenage girl and baby boy have little in common, yet they face the same threat — having their childhoods cut short.

At least 700 million children — about one in four — have been robbed of their childhoods too soon by factors ranging from illness and conflict to child marriage and being out of school, a new report and index by Save the Children International said.

Most of these children live in disadvantaged communities in developing countries, where they have been bypassed by progress in health, education and technology that has improved the lives of many of their peers, the charity said in the report.

“Many of these children suffer from a toxic mix of poverty and discrimination, and experience several childhood enders,” Save the Children’s chief executive Helle Thorning-Schmidt said.

The hardest-hit children live in West and Central Africa — which accounted for seven of the 10 bottom-ranked nations in the charity’s first End of Childhood index, ranking 172 nations according to where childhood is most intact or eroded.

Niger, Mali and the Central African Republic were among the five worst-ranked countries for children in the annual index, which was topped by Norway, Slovenia and Finland.

While conflict and poverty are major threats to the futures of children, many also suffer because of discrimination, with girls, child refugees and those from ethnic or religious minorities among the most vulnerable, the charity said.

Countries must tackle discriminatory policies and practices, boost data and invest in public services if the world is to meet the UN global development goals set in 2015, the report said.

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which committed to end extreme poverty and inequality by 2030, pledged to first reach those who are most in need, and to leave no one behind.

“We have no chance of achieving the SDGs unless the basic right to childhood is protected,” Thorning-Schmidt said.

Worldwide, half as many children under the age of five now die from preventable causes compared with 1990, while the number of those out of school or trapped in forced labor has declined by around one third since 2000, according to various studies.

Despite this progress, at least a quarter of the world’s children are faced with one or more threats to their future, with early marriage and pregnancy linked to the risk of infant mortality and missing out on education, Save the Children said.

In a school in the Senegalese city of Thies, Khadidiatou and two other child brides explained how they were the “lucky ones.”

“We have friends who have never been to school or were taken out because of marriage,” said Khadidiatou, whose husband’s family allowed her to continue her schooling after being wed at 14. “We feel fortunate to still have a chance of a good future.”

Violence is a growing concern with more and more children living in conflict, where they are twice as likely to die before five as those in peaceful nations, Save the Children said.

In the Central African Republic, Mali and Nigeria — nations beset by militant violence and mass displacement — more than one in 10 children die before their fifth birthday, compared with one in 500 in a nation such as Finland, World Bank data showed.