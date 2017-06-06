EDITORIAL: Beijing’s tactics will never work

The carrot-and-stick strategy has been China’s approach in its malicious ambition to annex Taiwan.

Since the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress in 1979 issued its “Message to Compatriots in Taiwan” — a set of Taiwan-related policies centered on emotional appeals to Taiwanese — the implementation of “peaceful attacks” aimed at bringing Taiwan into its fold has been the Chinese Communist Party’s basis for developing cross-strait relations.

True to the guiding spirit laid out in the policies, China went on a “charm offensive” to woo Taiwanese.

The tactic became particularly obvious since January last year, when Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) won the presidential election. Unlike her predecessor, her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) refuses to accept the “one China” policy.

China’s “sticks” include refusing to deal with the Tsai government, while hosting heads of pan-blue-governed counties and calling on Chinese tourists to visit only counties and cities governed by pan-blue politicians.

China also stepped up its oppression of Taiwan’s international space: Beijing’s objections are believed to be the main reason officials participating in a meeting of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s Committee on Fisheries were forced to leave the meeting venue in Italy in July last year; why Taiwan was not invited to the International Civil Aviation Organization assembly in September last year; why the nation did not receive an invitation to the WHO’s World Health Assembly meeting last month and — the latest incident in an ever-growing list — why the International Labour Organization rejected Taiwan’s bid to participate in this year’s events.

As it works to stifle Taiwan’s international space and world visibility, Beijing dangles carrots in front of a group of China-based Taiwanese businesspeople.

As recently as May 24, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) spoke warm words to members of the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland, saying China welcomes Taiwanese investment, while issuing an emotional appeal by calling on the association to make “unremitting efforts to contribute to the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese people [and] wide unity with Taiwanese compatriots [by] supporting the one China principle.”

China’s Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits Chairman Chen Deming (陳德銘) told the Taiwan Compatriot Investment Association in Shanghai on May 28 that Chinese authorities would provide more assistance to help China-based Taiwanese businesspeople upgrade their businesses, as well as providing “better treatment for Taiwanese, particularly young people, seeking education, employment and entrepreneurship” in China.

While Beijing might pat itself on the back, thinking to itself that it is successfully employing the “divide-and-conquer” and “carrot-and-stick” strategies to curry favor with Taiwanese, while also sidestepping and increasing the pressure on the DPP government, the truth might disappoint officials on the other side of the Taiwan Strait.

While the carrots might have duped some people, Beijing should know that most Taiwanese are appalled by its insincerity and incessant hostility in squeezing Taiwan off the world stage.

Taiwanese have seen right through China’s lack of sincerity.

Its charm offensive, instead of winning “hearts and minds,” has driven more Taiwanese away, particularly young people, who view it with a growing feeling of disgust.