US’ Paris exit hands China climate leadership on a silver platter

By David Tweed and Jennifer Dlouhy / Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump’s decision to isolate the US on climate change triggered waves of complaints from government and business leaders around the world and handed China a golden opportunity to burnish its image as a global leader.

Trump’s withdrawal from the almost 200-nation Paris Agreement on climate, which aligned the US with Syria and Nicaragua as the only holdouts, risks undermining the commitment of other nations to limit fossil-fuel pollution.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Trump at a summit last month that the retreat would signal an unfortunate US willingness to allow less benign powers, like China, to step up on the international stage.

For Germans, “the worrisome part is that Trump basically says I’m not interested in being a global leader anymore,” said Jan Techau, head of the Richard Holbrooke Forum at the American Academy in Berlin. “It spooks them a great deal. They understand that the US is the security guarantor, that it sets global standards. You sense that with the political elite, but also with ordinary folks.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has sought to capitalize on the public-relations opportunities afforded by Trump’s “America First” doctrine — helping mask the nation’s habit of flouting the international order when the rules don not suit its goals.

China’s leader used the Davos forum of global elites in January to boost his nation as a bastion of free trade. An EU-China summit in Brussels provided a platform for their first-ever joint statement on climate and clean energy.

“This situation should do a lot to ease the pressure on China to ‘behave well’ as a rising power,” Lingnan University in Hong Kong Center for Asian Pacific Studies director Zhang Baohui (張泊匯), said by e-mail. “Now, it is the US that looks like a revisionist power. China, on the other hand, due to its increasing efforts to play a leadership role in world affairs, will be now viewed positively, especially among the Europeans.”

With his announcement in Washington on Thursday, Trump began a process that will take years to unfold — creating an opening for him to reverse course and injecting it as an issue in the next presidential election.

Under the terms of the deal, the earliest the US can formally extricate itself from the accord is Nov. 4, 2020 — the day after the next presidential election. He would have wide latitude to change his mind up until that point.

Trump said the accord undermined US interests, sent taxpayer money abroad and did not require enough from other nations, singling out China and India.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh — not Paris,” he said.

The mayor of Pittsburgh subsequently tweeted his criticism of the move.

State and local leaders in the US also broke with Trump. California Governor Jerry Brown on Friday headed to China to urge the world’s most populous nation to take its cues from Sacramento and not the US capital.

The US-European trans-Atlantic bond is already under pressure after Trump’s visit to European capitals last month. In the aftermath of his blustery diplomacy on trade and security, Merkel said that ties that have underpinned German foreign policy since World War II are “to some extent” less dependable.

Meanwhile, Walt Disney Co chief executive officer Bob Iger and Tesla founder Elon Musk both withdrew from a presidential jobs panel, and such blue-chip US titans as General Electric Co, Ford Motor Co, Dow Chemical Co and Microsoft Corp were among companies expressing dismay.