Back-bay flooding affects more people as US coastal areas grow

By Wayne Parry / AP, OCEAN CITY, New Jersey

Marty Mozzo gets a gorgeous show each night when the sun sets over wetlands near his property on the bay side of a barrier island in New Jersey.

When he and his wife bought the house in 2008, she looked at the marsh, where the only sign of water was a tiny trickle nearly 1km away.

“Do you think this will flood?” she asked.

“How could it?” he replied. “Look how far away the water is.”

Within weeks of moving in, a storm stranded them for two days with water on all sides.

Theirs is one of several neighborhoods in Ocean City, where residents have adopted unofficial flood etiquette: Do not drive too fast through flooded streets or you will create wakes that slam into houses, scatter garbage cans and damage lawns and gardens.

They are among millions of people worldwide whose lives and land are being dampened by back-bay flooding — inundation of waterfront areas behind barrier islands where wind and tides can create flooding during storms or even on sunny days.

It is a type of flooding that tends to be overshadowed by oceanfront storm damage that grabs headlines — and government spending — with dramatic video of crashing waves and splintered houses.

“This insidious flooding is increasing, and it is an important social issue, but it is not getting enough attention paid to it,” said S. Jeffress Williams, a coastal scientist with the US Geological Survey. “Flooding is happening with increasing frequency in back-bay areas. It happens very rapidly; it’s just not as dramatic.”

Williams, who lives on Cape Cod in Massachusetts, said back-bay flooding is happening just as frequently, if not more so, than oceanfront flooding.

“Over the last 15 or 20 years I have seen, especially when you get a full moon and a high tide, roads, backyards and parks all get flooded, much more so than we ever had before,” he said.

Nearly five years after Hurricane Sandy delivered a wake-up call, the problem of back-bay flooding is coming into sharper focus.

Studies are under way, money is starting to flow toward the problem and the realization that destruction of wetlands for development along such shores is partly to blame is leading to discussion about building codes.

Sandy created a vast swath of destruction along the coasts of New Jersey and New York in 2012, but it also wreaked havoc along the back bays, where lagoons exposed thousands of waterfront homes to flooding damage.

Property owners in Toms River, New Jersey, received more than US$568 million in payments from the US Federal Emergency Management Agency after Sandy.

Neighboring Brick Township received more than US$267 million.

Both towns have limited oceanfront exposure, but extensive back-bay exposure, and they represented the largest damage totals in Ocean County, the region of New Jersey that took the hardest hit from Sandy.

US President Donald Trump’s budget proposal would cut a combined US$452 million from the US National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and US Homeland Security for research grants, flood mapping and analysis.

If enacted by the US Congress, less money will be available to study back-bay flooding, many environmentalists say.

Jeff Gebert, chief of coastal planning for the US Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia Division, acknowledged that before Sandy, back-bay flooding was not as high on the agency’s radar, due in part to the lack of easy engineering solutions.