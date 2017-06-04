Marriage equality should start now

By Jennifer Lu 呂欣潔 and Ten Chu-yuan 鄧筑媛

Two months after the Council of Grand Justices first convened on March 24 to hear oral arguments regarding petitions on same-sex marriage, it passed the landmark Constitutional Interpretation No. 748, ruling for the first time in Taiwan — and all of Asia — that discrimination based on sexual orientation in the law is unconstitutional, as it violates people’s constitutional guarantees to the rights of equality and freedom of marriage.

Owing to the efforts of women and gender movements, many provisions of the legal system have been amended to replace the term “equality of both sexes” with “gender equality.”

This interpretation finally transcends a discourse on sexual equality that includes only two sexes. This is not only an important moment for the nation, but a crucial juncture in Asia, and has attracted global attention. It will hopefully influence other nations in the region to follow suit.

Over the past two weeks, we have been contacted by numerous international media outlets such as the BBC, CNN, Agence France-Presse and Japan’s Sankei Shimbun, as well as international human rights organizations — including the Human Rights Campaign, Amnesty International and the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association — hoping to obtain firsthand information about the outcome of this case and communicate it to the international community.

For Taiwan, which was excluded from the World Health Assembly on May 22 due to China’s interference, this is a great opportunity to share information with the international community, as well as a great moment to prove to the world that Taiwan respects diversity, values human rights and cares about democracy and equality, all of which distinguishes it from China.

However, during the period between the oral arguments and the interpretation, some religious groups that do not accept same-sex marriage because of their beliefs have attempted to manipulate people due to their own lack of understanding. They spread a message of hatred and discrimination, repeatedly damaging gay people and their families and seriously challenging the democracy Taiwanese have earned through time and toil.

These groups enjoy the freedom of speech earned with the blood and sweat of the nation’s democracy pioneers, and use it to engage in anti-democratic behavior that hurts others and spreads hatred — both ironic and regrettable.

The Civil Code amendment for marriage equality is not only a bill that will allow same-sex couples to marry, but will also encourage love and happiness.

It also demonstrates that many Taiwanese want to have a bill that shows tolerance of differences, enabling people to coexist peacefully.

As long-term participants of social movements, we understand that social reform does not happen overnight, but we also feel that it is incumbent on our ruling party and national leaders to do everything they can to communicate and educate people.

The Marriage Equality Coalition Taiwan on April 27 held a symposium, inviting personnel from the Canadian, French, US and UK representative offices to share their opinions.

The representatives of these four nations unanimously said that after same-sex marriage was legalized in their respective countries, support for the issue has steadily risen as the public came to realize that changes to the law do not affect their lives in any way.