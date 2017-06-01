Trump, ‘fake news’ and shrinking newsrooms: Does journalism still matter?

By Margaret Simons / The Guardian

Perhaps we can thank US President Donald Trump and the soul-searching of the fractured nation that elected him. Perhaps it is because of the latest round of redundancies at News Corp and Fairfax in Australia. Whatever the reason, the debate about what is happening to journalism has broken out of the newsroom and entered the broader civic conversation.

There has been an Australian Senate inquiry into public interest journalism. The prevalence of “fake news” has highlighted the importance of its opposite — what good journalists do.

However, does journalism really matter? Do we really need to worry that journalists are losing their jobs, or will society simply adjust the way in which it satisfies its information needs?

The importance of journalism in democracy is asserted as a truism by journalists, media proprietors and politicians. Yet, empirical evidence on how journalism affects the operations of democracy, and civic society more generally, is thin.

For the past two years, a research project based at the center for advancing journalism at the University of Melbourne has been trying to build that evidence. We have been finding out how and why journalism matters — and the implications of a decline in society’s journalism capacity.

Our work has taken us to Moree, on the black soil plains of New South Wales, to look at how remote and regional communities understand themselves through media — and how that is changing. We have been to Broadmeadows, a disadvantaged suburb on the outskirts of Melbourne, and to Newcastle in New South Wales, where the investigative work of Joanne McCarthy was a decisive factor in then-Australian prime minister Julia Gillard’s decision to appoint the royal commission into institutional responses to child sexual abuse.

We have examined the undervalued, non-glamorous work of court reporting and its relationship to justice. We have interviewed dozens of journalists, judges, police officers, civic leaders and community members, and pored over circulation and reach figures. As a result, we can say a few things about how and why journalism matters, and how this is changing.

It is not hard to understand why assessing the impact of journalism is complicated and hard. As one of our research team members likes to remind us, not everything important can be measured.

Journalism is really a number of different kinds of activity and it is nearly always operating in a complex web of causation. It is not often that a clear line can be drawn between a particular news report and a social outcome. There are always other factors to consider.

Attempts to measure impact, largely conducted by journalists and media outlets, have foundered on these difficulties.

It is possible to measure how many people saw a piece of news content, but this is not all we mean by impact. If the item is a piece of light entertainment, quickly forgotten, then the fact that it was seen by many hardly matters.

On the other hand, a long-form piece of investigative journalism might be read by very few people, but if they have the power to make decisions and changes, then the impact might be very great — for example, a royal commission.

There is not room here to describe everything about our methodology, but after much thought and talk, we defined three different kinds of impact.