European allies see the two sides of Trump

By Noah Barkin / Reuters, TAORMINA, Italy

In Sicily, Italy, US President Donald Trump listened attentively during complex G7 debates over trade and climate change, smiled for the cameras, and for the most part refrained from provocative tweets.

In Brussels, he bashed NATO partners for not spending more on defense, shoved the Montenegrin prime minister and renewed his attacks on Germany’s trade surplus with the US.

The US’ allies witnessed the two sides of Trump on his first foreign trip as US president, a nine-day tour that began with sword dancing in Saudi Arabia and vague pledges in Israel to deliver Middle East peace.

As Trump headed home, European officials were left with mixed feelings: relief that he had been patient enough to listen to their arguments and unsettled by a Jekyll-and-Hyde figure who is still finding his way on the big policy issues.

“It all fits with his strategic ambiguity approach to life,” said Julianne Smith of the Center for a New American Security.

“It may do wonders when dealing with adversaries, but it doesn’t work when dealing with allies,” she said.

Other G7 leaders had viewed with trepidation their summit, held at a cliff-top hotel overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, after four preparatory meetings failed to clear up differences with the Trump administration on trade, how to deal with Russia and climate change.

However, in the end, officials said, the result was better than they had feared.

SPLIT ON CLIMATE

The final communique acknowledged a split between the US and its six partners over honoring the 2015 Paris accord on climate change. That followed a debate with Trump that German Chancellor Angela Merkel described as “very dissatisfying.”

However, on trade, Trump bowed to pressure from allies to retain a pledge to fight protectionism, and on Russia, he did not insist on removing — as some allies had feared — the threat of additional sanctions for Moscow’s intervention in Ukraine.

“I found him very willing to engage, very curious, with an ability and desire to ask questions and to learn from all his interlocutors,” G7 summit host Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said.

Still, there was irritation at Trump’s refusal to show his hand on the Paris Agreement to curb carbon emissions.

Near the end of the summit, he tweeted teasingly that he would make a decision on Paris this week, leaving delegations to scratch their heads about why he could not commit in Taormina, Italy.

The most critical words were reserved for Trump’s appearance at NATO headquarters in Brussels, which was described as a “disaster” by more than one European official.

With the leaders of the US’ NATO partners standing like schoolchildren behind him, Trump upbraided them for not spending more on defense and repeated the charge that some members owed “massive amounts of money” from past years — even though allied contributions are voluntary.

Most disturbingly for allies, Trump did not personally affirm his commitment to Article 5, NATO’s mutual defense doctrine, after pretrip signals from the White House that he would do just that.

Trump also failed to mention Russia, which remains NATO’s raison d’etre in the eyes of most Europeans.

It was a speech that reminded some of Trump’s doom-laden inauguration address in January, one that seemed written for the hardest of his hard-core domestic audience.

“Proud of @realDonaldTrump for telling NATO deadbeats to pay up or shut up,” former Republican Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee tweeted in response.