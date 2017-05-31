Invest in training officials, it will pay off

By Monica Kuo 郭瓊瑩

Whenever comparisons are made about national competitiveness, there is another metric other than an individual industrial sector’s output value, albeit relatively difficult to quantify: governance competence of public and private institutions.

The nation’s public servants are educated to a comparable level to that of advanced economies. The public does not want public servants to be corrupt or line their own pockets, but it also expects them to have some kind of vision of where the nation is going, and to be able to create new opportunities and put in place new systems to solve problems.

This includes the ability and the wisdom to address, and promptly respond to, changes in the international situation.

Public servants used to be educated in private academies run by individual tutors, each with their own methods and curriculum, and their caliber would depend on the instructor.

However, in addition to the political limitations placed on the scale and length of skills development and international exchanges, Taiwan has experienced serious gaps and shortfalls in the development of its government officials.

Other Asian nations, including Singapore, South Korea, Japan, China and Malaysia, despite their different stages of economic development all consider the development of their government officials as a major aspect of governance.

Unfortunately, Taiwan is held back by the prejudices and ignorance of government bean counters when it comes to the development of its officials, which has never been regarded as crucial for the furtherance of national strength.

It is true that some officials have studied abroad. However, fewer have conducted research overseas, participated in international training exchanges or attended international conferences or organizational exchanges.

If you ask officials in Taiwan how they are going about gaining an understanding of international trends, furthering their international expertise or pursuing long-term professional development programs, you would generally be met with a blank look.

Government accounting departments tend to think that sending people abroad is a waste of money, or see it as some kind of a reward. As a result, the budgets available for overseas research, training or education are shrinking every year.

When civil servants fall behind the private sector and international trends in terms of knowledge, skills and vision, it is the entire nation that suffers.

After all, if the government fails to keep apace of international developments and is unable to take on new ways of thinking, it makes it all the more difficult to formulate and implement major policies, especially for ones such as the “forward-looking” development program proposals.

Rather than complain that government officials cannot communicate properly, people need to face that the main reasons for the problems the nation is facing are the failings of government officials’ professional development and the budget for skills training being less than the investment on software development personnel training.

It is not good enough that the government’s budget for officials’ training is less than 0.1 percent of that for software engineers’ development.

People seem to have forgotten that officials are the foundation of national policy, and that neglecting their long-term training and favoring the expedited achievement of goals is the wrong approach, and certainly not in the public’s interest.