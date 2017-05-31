The Liberty Times Editorial: KMT has rare chance to end schism

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on May 20 selected a new chairman — former vice president Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) — who is to take the party’s helm for the next four years and lead it into a new era.

Wu will take over a party that has shrunk from massive to medium-sized and that holds 35 seats in the legislature.

However, despite its diminished state, the KMT is still Taiwan’s largest opposition party.

If Wu has set himself the goal of returning the KMT to government, then he needs to demonstrate that he has the skills to rejuvenate and reinvent the century-old party.

Of the six contenders who ran in the KMT leadership race, Wu, born in 1948, was the most senior; he will become a septuagenarian next year.

As he enters his twilight years, he will have to summon the energy to battle numerous members of the party and will undoubtedly have to fend off challenges to his leadership from the party’s hardline Huang Fu-hsing (黃復興) branch made up of military veterans and their family members.

Having successfully ascended the ranks of the party’s byzantine structures, Wu will be keenly aware that his support is founded upon the party’s Taiwan-first, grassroots membership faction.

Wu will also recognize that his position is of crucial significance to his party at this point in time, and that it represents the only way that the KMT would be able to build a bridge between its past and its future, and pave the way for a possible return to power.

Building that bridge means that the party needs to recognize and accept its historical legacy.

After a lifetime of politics in the KMT, Wu stepped down as vice president in May last year.

Therefore, he embodies an important part of that legacy.

Last year the voters revoked the KMT’s mandate to govern and to lead the legislative process, which demonstrates that the public no longer trusts it to run the nation.

As for the party’s future, building the bridge boils down to the question of succession. The age of the candidates in the leadership election is telling: the youngest contender was 60.

The younger generation of KMT members are not even on the periphery of the party’s inner power circle.

At least as far as appearances go, the KMT is clearly an aging political party that faces a looming succession crisis.

Wu inherits a party with a painful past and an uncertain future.

If he has ambitions for the future of the party, he must dispense with the KMT’s old ways and set the party on the path of renewal.

The KMT has to communicate better with the public and close the gap with ordinary Taiwanese, which it was forced to do for the first time during the chairperson campaign.

According to the KMT’s estimates, about 55 percent of its members voted in the election and 52 percent of those voted for Wu.

This means that, overall, Wu obtained the support of less than 30 percent of party members.

Prior to the election, the party had signed up about 140,000 new members. About 20,000 of them are said to have been supporters of KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), while about 120,000 were rumored to support Wu.

If 80 percent of the new members voted in the election, about 100,000 of the more than 140,000 votes Wu received came from newcomers.

This means that Wu has shaken up the party’s closed structure and deep-blue pro-China stance.

If he had not done so and instead stuck to the old rules of the game, the odds would have been stacked against him.