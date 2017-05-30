Air rage: Why does flying make us so angry?

By Maia Szalavitz / The Guardian

A doctor is forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight, losing two teeth and gaining a concussion as he is pulled down the aisle. A whole family with young children is dragged off a Delta Air Lines fight. A near-riot breaks out at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale airport. Air rage may be to the 21st century what hysteria was to the 19th: a window into the sickness of our society.

Modern air travel is a perfect example of a situation in which human status is highly visible: It can be seen in everything from how the rich can pay to cut security lines to the way everyone else has to wait while those who have “earned status” board first. And then, of course, there is the long walk through the cushy first-class cabin to a claustrophobic middle seat at the back of “torture class.”

In fact, a study of air rage and class published last year suggested that economy passengers feel the most rage when they walk through first class: It reminds them of their diminution.

However, first-class passengers were not any calmer: Those subjected to the indignity of having the unwashed walk through their space, rather than boarding out of their sight though a middle door, were even angrier.

I wanted to better understand these new acts of air travel-related violence. Were they linked to our rising stress levels when we fly? Are we more likely to act out when we feel we are herded like cows in an environment we cannot control?

To do so, I spoke to Robert Sapolsky, a professor of neurology at Stanford University and the author of the just-released Behave: The Biology of Humans at Our Best and Worst. Sapolsky has studied status stress in baboons.

I also spoke to Sir Michael Marmot, a British physician and scientist who found striking parallels in humans in large, long-term studies of British civil servants.

To study exactly how stress is affected by status interactions, Sapolsky observed baboons in Kenya, watching the ranking primates use to put others in their place. To measure their stress hormones, he would anesthetize the primates briefly with a dart from a blowgun. Then, he would quickly obtain a blood sample before the large, confused and likely angry animal regained consciousness.

In baboons, status stress echoes down the hierarchy through obvious bullying: The alpha male hits a lower-status male, who then chases a weaker male, who takes his aggression out on a female, who then bites a younger, lower-status female.

These effects are mirrored in stress hormone responses: For the most part, those at the top have the lowest levels, except when there is instability in the ranks. In contrast, low-ranked animals are constantly flooded by stress hormones.

These hormones, in turn, affect health: Lower-ranked baboons have less “good” cholesterol, higher blood pressure and impaired immune systems — all risk factors for the most common causes of death, such as heart attacks, strokes, infectious diseases and some types of cancers.

What is perhaps most interesting about this data is that it cannot be explained by the blame-the-victim logic often used to dismiss concern about poor people. In their natural habitat, wild baboons do not drink, smoke, take other drugs or eat junk food — so the differences in health between higher and lower-ranking animals cannot be caused by the bad habits of the baboon underclass.