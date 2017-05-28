Memories of crises loom large in people’s economic memories

By Robert Shiller

Ever since the “Great Recession” of 2007 to 2009, the world’s major central banks have kept short-term interest rates at near-zero levels.

In the US, even after the US Federal Reserve’s recent increases, short-term rates remain below 1 percent and long-term interest rates on major government bonds are similarly low.

Moreover, major central banks have supported markets at a record level by buying up huge amounts of debt and holding it.

Why is all this economic life support necessary, and why for so long?

It would be an oversimplification to say that the Great Recession caused this. Long-term real (inflation-adjusted) interest rates did not really reach low levels during the 2007 to 2009 period.

If one looks at a plot of the US ten-year Treasury yield over the last 35 years, one sees a fairly steady downward trend, with nothing particularly unusual about the Great Recession. The yield rate was 3.5 percent in 2009, at the end of the recession. Now it is just over 2 percent.

Much the same is true of real interest rates. During the Great Recession, the 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) yield reached almost 3 percent at one point and was almost 2 percent at the recession’s end. Since then, the 10-year TIPS yield has mostly declined and stayed low, at 0.5 percent this month.

The fact that people are willing to tie up their money for 10 years at such low rates suggests that there has been a long trend toward pessimism, reflected in the recent popularity of the term “secular stagnation” to describe a perpetually weak economy.

After former US Treasury secretary Lawrence Summers used the term in a November 2013 speech at the IMF, the New York Times columnist Paul Krugman picked it up and it went viral from there.

Although secular stagnation became a meme five years after the 2008 financial crisis, the term itself is much older. It first appeared in Harvard University economist Alvin Hansen’s presidential address to the American Economic Association in December 1938 and in his book published the same year.

Hansen described the “essence of secular stagnation” as “sick recoveries which die in their infancy and depressions which feed on themselves and leave a hard and seemingly immovable core of unemployment.”

When Hansen delivered his speech, he expected the US’ economy’s economic stagnation to persist indefinitely.

The depression that had started with the stock market crash of 1929 was approaching its 10th year, and World War II had not yet arrived. Only after the war began, in 1939, did the stagnation end.

Hansen’s Great Depression-era theory of secular stagnation was based on an observation about the US’ birth rate, which was unusually low in the 1930s, after having already declined dramatically by the late 1920s.

Fewer births perpetuated the stagnation, Hansen surmised, because people did not need to spend as much on children and felt less need to invest in the future.

Indeed, according to World Bank statistics, the global average birth rate has also fallen since the 2008 financial crisis. However, low fertility had nothing to do with that crisis in particular, given that birth rates have been steadily declining for the better part of a century.

Another explanation is that the 2008 crisis is lingering in our minds in the form of heightened fear that rare but consequential “black swan” events could be imminent, despite moderately strong consumer-confidence measures and relatively low financial-market volatility (with some exceptions).