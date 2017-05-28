Polish environmentalists protest government changing primeval forest into ‘oak farm’

By Christian Davies / The Guardian, BIALOWIEZA, Poland

The Polish government is accused of pushing the Bialowieza forest ecosystem to point of no return with state-sanctioned logging at a UNESCO world heritage site

Scientists and environmental campaigners have accused the Polish government of bringing the ecosystem of the Bialowieza forest in northeastern Poland to the “brink of collapse,” one year after a revised forest management plan permitted the trebling of state logging activity and removed a ban on logging in old growth areas.

Large parts of the forest, which spans Poland’s eastern border with Belarus and contains some of Europe’s last remaining primeval woodland, are subject to natural processes not disturbed by direct human intervention.

A UNESCO natural world heritage site — the only one in Poland — the forest is home to about 1,070 species of vascular plants, 4,000 species of fungi, more than 10,000 species of insect, 180 breeding bird species and 58 species of mammal, including many species dependent on natural processes and threatened with extinction.

“At some point there will be a collapse, and if and when it happens, it’s gone forever — no amount of money in the universe can bring it back,” said Tomasz Wesolowski, a forest biologist at the University of Wroclaw who has been conducting fieldwork in Bialowieza for the past 43 years.

“With every tree cut, we are closer to this point of no return,” he said.

Logging is prohibited in the Bialowieza National Park nature reserve, which contains woodland untouched by humans for thousands of years, but the reserve only accounts for 17 percent of the forest on the Polish side, leaving approximately 40,000 hectares vulnerable to state-sanctioned logging.

On recent visits to the forest, the Guardian encountered evidence of widespread logging of trees in apparent contravention of Polish and European law, including many trees that appeared to be more than 100 years old in UNESCO-protected areas, with logs marked for commercial distribution.

“They are logging natural, diverse forest stands which were not planted by humans and replacing them with plantations of trees of a single age and species,” said Adam Bohdan of the Wild Poland Foundation, which monitors logging activity and provides data for scientists working at the Bialowieza botanical research station.

“They are logging in UNESCO zones where timber harvesting is forbidden, they are logging 100-year-old tree stands in contravention of European law, they are logging during breeding season and destroying habitats occupied by rare species. It is disrupting natural processes which have been continuing there for thousands of years. We are losing large parts of the last natural forest — my worst nightmares are coming true,” Bohdan said.

The government argues that the logging is needed to protect the forest from a bark beetle outbreak and for reasons of public safety, both hotly disputed by conservationists.

“Logging of infested spruces does not stop a bark beetle outbreak, it just leaves thousands of hectares of clear-felled sites instead,” Bialowieza research station director Bogdan Jaroszewicz said.

“Of course, dead trees can’t be left standing along public roads or tourist trails, but logging is taking place in places quite remote from these routes,” he said.

Opponents accuse Polish Minister of Environment Jan Szyszko, who is a forester and lecturer in forest management, of sacrificing the forest for the sake of the vested interests of the Polish forestry industry.