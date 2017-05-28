EDITORIAL: Taiwan sets a new standard

The Council of Grand Justices on Wednesday issued Constitutional Interpretation No. 748, ruling that the chapter on marriage in the Civil Code is in violation of Article 22 — which deals with guarantees of freedom of marriage — and Article 7 — concerning guarantees of people’s right to equality — of the Constitution.

According to the interpretation, denying two people of the same sex the right “to create a permanent union of intimate and exclusive nature for the committed purpose of managing a life together” is “obviously a gross legislative flaw.”

As a result, it says, the Civil Code must now be amended, or a new law introduced, to make same-sex marriage legal within two years.

This will make Taiwan the first Asian nation to do so. This is important. It is historic. It is something the country can rightly be proud of. However, more than anything, it will transform the lives of a significant minority and right a long-standing wrong.

This is what democracy and the rule of law are all about. It shows the nation’s commitment to universal values over individual positions on specific issues.

Happiness of the Next Generation Alliance convener Yu Hsin-yi (游信義) was wrong when he said that the process was “rigged” because expert witnesses were called to testify and that it was wrong for the “lawmaking body to interfere with justice.”

This is the reason constitutional interpretations are made: To have the most authoritative judicial body in the nation issue a legal opinion that settles a contentious legal issue once and for all.

Given the authority invested in the interpretations of the Grand Justices, it is worth noting some of the conclusions that they included in their reasoning.

First, they determined, having heard the evidence and expert opinion, and having carefully deliberated the implications of their decision, that allowing same-sex marriage will not, as some have said, contribute to the breakdown of the social order “established upon the existing opposite-sex marriage.”

Second, they refer to the opinion of “major medical associations,” that “homosexuality is not a disease,” and that the exclusion and discrimination suffered by homosexuals in Taiwan were the result of social tradition and custom.

Third, they note that the Civil Code’s marriage chapter says nothing about the ability to procreate as a requirement for the justification of marriage, nor does it suggest that a marriage is void or divorce necessary should one of the parties be unable or unwilling to procreate after marriage.

Prohibiting same-sex marriage because the couple is unable to reproduce has “no apparent rational basis,” the interpretation reads.

Neither does precedent set in previous interpretations that talk only of “husband and wife,” or “a man and a woman,” render the new interpretation invalid, as these “were made within the context of opposite-sex marriage,” they say.

Finally, they observe that “the need, capability, willingness and longing … for creating such permanent unions … are equally essential to homosexuals and heterosexuals,” words that will come as a vindication to many who have long called for marriage equality.

Where does the government go from here?

It is clearly now the government’s binding obligation to institute marriage equality in Taiwan within two years. It is also an opportunity for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to fulfill a campaign promise and to enact legislation broadly supported by the electorate.