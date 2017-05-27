N Korea tops China-Russia agenda

By Andrew Hammond

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) made an official visit to Russia on Thursday and yesterday for meetings with key officials, including Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov. The timing, which coincided with NATO and G7 summits between Western powers, underlined that Beijing and Moscow have an alternative cooperation agenda on multiple issues, including the Korean nuclear stand-off and the Syrian conflict.

While Korea tensions probably topped the agenda, the two countries also enjoy an extensive bilateral economic dialogue that has warmed, in certain areas, since the crisis in Ukraine, which has seen Russia’s suspension from the G8 — now the G7.

Following the escalation of those tensions, Russia has, for instance, announced plans for a number of cooperation projects with China, including a new method of inter-bank transfers and a joint credit agency that seeks to create a shared financial and economic infrastructure that will allow them to function independently of Western-dominated financial institutions.

China and Russia are also among the states involved in creating alternative fora to the World Bank and IMF, including the New Development Bank, which will finance infrastructure and other projects in Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and a related US$100 billion special currency reserve fund.

Moreover, in the energy sector, the two nations have signed a US$400 billion natural-gas supply deal that will see an approximately 3,200km pipeline from eastern Siberia to northeast China. They have also agreed to construct a second major gas pipeline from western Siberia to China’s Xinjiang Province.

Moscow has opened parts of its upstream oil and gas sector to direct investment from Beijing, including the vast Vankor oil and gas field, while Chinese firms have stepped in to provide Russia with technology and Chinese banks have become an important source of loans for Russian businesses in the wake of Western sanctions.

While the warming in ties since can be overstated, with little substantial progress made to date on the economic and financial projects that have been announced with considerable fanfare, the boost to the bilateral cooperation agenda has helped enable the two nations to work toward stronger, common positions on key regional and global issues.

A good example is the vexed topic of Korean nuclear tensions, which likely topped the agenda.

China and Russia are well aware that security problems on the Korean Peninsula have no easy resolution. Both are grappling with how best to respond to not just the regular missile launches by Pyongyang, but also its nuclear tests.

Recent US rhetoric has given Beijing, in particular, heightened concerns that Washington might now be thinking much more seriously about a pre-emptive strike.

For instance, several weeks ago, US President Donald Trump made clear — prior to his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in Florida — that if Beijing “is not going to solve North Korea, we will.”

Moreover, after meeting Xi, Trump sent the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier to waters near North Korea. This upped the ante further from US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s striking announcement on a trip to Asia this year that the two decades-long US policy of “strategic patience” toward Pyongyang is now over and “all options” are on the table.