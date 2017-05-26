[ LETTER ]

Future is in Wu’s hands

As the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) refuses to accept the [so-called] “1992 consensus” of the “one China” principle, the neighborhood bully — China — has instructed other countries not to allow “the province of Taiwan” to attend the World Health Assembly (WHA).

What more evidence do we need that the administration of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) had actually sacrificed Taiwan’s sovereignty and arrived at a compromise with China behind closed doors in exchange for Taiwan’s access to the WHA for the eight years he was in power?

How despicable that the Ma administration was able to go to these lengths for the sake of Taiwan attending the WHA.

China’s behavior is an affront to all Taiwanese, and nobody — be they of blue or green political persuasion — should find this acceptable.

No wonder Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman-elect Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) — who will not discuss unification — won such a high number of votes.

For the past half century, a string of events has made it abundantly clear that China’s ambition to annex Taiwan knows no bounds.

If Taiwanese wish to avoid seeing their country swallowed up by this insatiable gourmand, the only way forward is to make sure the population is switched on to the problem — as is done in Israel — that everyone stands together, is watchful and vigilant, and that the armed forces are well-equipped and fully prepared.

That said, there are still many pan-blue individuals who live in Taiwan and yet whose sympathies lie more with China, as well as unscrupulous politicians who are more interested in gaining power for themselves than looking out for the best interests of Taiwanese.

There they are, in the legislative chamber, causing pantomime distractions with grotesque expressions on their faces, doing everything they can to disrupt proceedings, true to form of the old party-state culture that is evidently still alive and kicking.

If Wu is wise, he will be able to see through this situation and understand the mentality of the new generation coming through in Taiwan. If he is smart, then he will, as former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) did before him, see that change is inevitable and forge a new way forward more in keeping with the public will, and therefore modernize the party.

If he does, he will be warmly received, and will even have a shot at the presidency come 2020.

Whether or not he is brave enough to embark on this new road for Taiwan lies entirely in his hands.

Chang Shih-hsien

Taoyuan