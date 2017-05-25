Some relief in sight for millions of Chinese with rare diseases

By Jackie Cai and Adam Jourdan / Reuters, NANJING, China

China is to publish its first national list of rare diseases to guide policymakers as part of a broader overhaul to improve diagnoses and speed up drug approvals in the world’s second-largest drug market.

Rare illnesses, by definition affecting only a small group of people, are often genetic and costly to treat or control.

However, they are an increasingly significant segment of the market, and of big pharmaceutical firms’ profits.

Global sales of so-called “orphan” drugs to treat rare diseases are set to increase from US$124 billion this year to US$209 billion in the next five years.

That growth — an important driver for companies such as Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson and Shire — is double that of the wider pharmaceuticals market, according to consultancy Evaluate.

“China, with the largest population in the world, should also have the largest population of rare diseases,” said Peter Fang, head of Asia-Pacific for Shire, which has a focus on rare illnesses and a portfolio of specialist therapies.

Shire sells immunology and hemophilia drugs in China.

However, Fang estimated that for some rare illnesses — such as Fabry disease, caused by the buildup of fat-like substances — less than 5 percent of patients in China are diagnosed.

In China’s broad, but shallow healthcare system, rare illnesses have been largely ignored, leaving patients outside the safety net. Drugs they need are hard to get hold of or are expensive, with no reimbursement under public insurance policies.

One such medical “orphan” is eight-year-old Hu Yizhuo from Nanjing, who has tuberous sclerosis complex, a rare genetic disorder that causes benign tumors to grow in the brain and throughout the body.

To control his symptoms, including frequent seizures, he takes daily doses of Sabril, made by Sanofi, and Pfizer’s Rapamune, but there is a catch. The two drugs are not easily available in China, where a focus on cost control and long approval backlogs means many specialist drugs are often out of reach.

Instead, Hu’s parents get the drugs smuggled from Taiwan, Turkey or Hong Kong via agents, or from local doctors prescribing them for off-label use.

“My son needs his medicine, without it he could die,” said his mother, Fang Liuyan, 39, a former accountant, adding that there was no way to buy them via regular, approved channels in China. “We don’t care [about the legality], any risks are secondary to being able to control his condition.”

Pfizer said Rapamune was available in China through a joint venture firm, although not with preferential “orphan” drug status.

Sanofi did not respond to requests for comment.

The Chinese Ministry of Health declined to comment, although the Chinese Food and Drug Administration last week said that the ministry would look to increase support for developing drugs and medical equipment to treat rare diseases.

Hu is one of an estimated 16 million Chinese with rare diseases, although there is scant data and even less financial support. Only a fraction receive treatment.

Campaigners and pharmaceutical companies hope the new list can begin to change that, as the Orphan Drug Act of 1983 did in the US, leading to the approval of more than 600 “orphan” drugs and incentives for companies to develop more.

Li Dingguo (李定國), chairman of the Shanghai Rare Disease Prevention and Treatment Fund, said China’s draft list covers more than 100 diseases: a basis for policy and the starting point for a debate on better diagnostics, primary care and financial support.