Trump’s ‘war on women’ likely to result in fatalities worldwide

By Nick Kristof / NY Times News Service

When video surfaced last fall of now-US President Donald Trump boasting about sexual assault, outrage erupted. However, if Trump’s words about women were offensive, his policies are incomparably more consequential — and might cost more lives than in any other area of his governance.

Yes, the phrase “war on women” might seem hyperbolic, but it also reflects the devastating impact of Trump’s policies on women’s health. One danger is that we are so focused on the battles at the White House that we neglect the administration’s policy impact at the grassroots — on, say, women who will die unnecessarily all over the world from cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer, an excruciating way to die, is a prime example of how Trump’s policies weaken efforts against a disease we know how to defeat.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a woman named Betty Richardson, 45, told me that because she lacked health insurance she had put off going to a doctor even as she felt something was wrong.

Finally, after she could wait no longer, doctors found a tumor the size of a golf ball on her cervix.

It is because of delayed detection such as this that the US has one of the lowest cervical cancer survival rates in the developed world. It is also why Richardson is speaking up.

“I had to think about doing this interview, but if one person doesn’t get cancer because I talked to you, it’s worth it,” she said.

No one should die of cervical cancer, as it is highly preventable. Yet, because of a lack of resources and political will, one woman still dies every two hours of cervical cancer in the US, and worldwide it will kill two or three women in the time it takes you to read this column.

At home, Trump is undermining the fight against cervical cancer by seeking to defund Planned Parenthood, which performs about 270,000 cervical cancer screenings annually.

A second way Trump is hobbling the battle against cervical cancer is his “global gag rule,” halting funding abroad for organizations linked in some way to abortion, including counseling about abortion. One-third is his cutoff of funds for the UN Population Fund, which is a major international player in reducing deaths from cervical cancer.

In Haiti, the UN Population Fund is working with an outstanding nonprofit, Innovating Health International, to save the lives of women such as Mariliene Yeye, 36, a widow with three children.

Yeye had no education and is illiterate, but her brilliant 13-year-old daughter, Fedline, rose to be No. 1 in her class of 64 students — and then Yeye developed cervical cancer.

Now Yeye is fighting for her life and she can no longer earn money by taking in clothes to wash. This means she cannot pay school fees of US$30 per child, and Fedline has had to drop out.

The girl is trying to keep up with her schoolwork on her own, partly to distract herself from hunger.

This is the simplest and cheapest kind of tragedy to avert. Cervical cancer can usually be prevented with vaccination or an approach that begins with an inexpensive screening used in poor countries called the “vinegar test.” A nurse dabs vinegar on the cervix and any precancerous lesion turns white.

For treatment, a nurse freezes the lesion off with what looks like a plastic gun — and the woman’s life is saved for a total cost of about US$3.

I have seen Marie Stopes International apply this lifesaving method in Vietnam — but the Trump administration is cutting off all assistance to Marie Stopes under the global gag rule.