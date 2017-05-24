Tradition a barrier to gay marriage

By Herbert Hanreich

Protests by religious groups opposing same-sex marriage have intensified in recent weeks in anticipation of a ruling by the Council of Grand Justices.

The major force behind these rallies is a potpourri of various local civic and religious organizations. On the agenda of the former is — as their speakers persistently reaffirm — the defense of traditional values and related moral codes.

For them, marriage is exclusively a union between a man and a woman, the mission of this union being procreation for the nation’s benefit in demographical terms.

Here we have the ingredients of the anti-gay marriage coalition in the nation: religion and traditional thinking, complemented with the demonization of unusual (for whom?) sexual practices.

How do the defenders of traditional values defend their missionary position? What are their arguments? What are traditional values?

Let us begin first with some thoughts on social values. They function as behavioral guides for the majority of people living in a given culture; they help organize social life and facilitate communication.

Values are not facts; they have no reality in themselves. They depend on being acknowledged by individuals agreeing with them. Such values require consent; otherwise, they are just routines of life, like drinking beer on Fridays.

Value preferences vary because they are expressions of individual life designs. Modern societies guarantee this freedom of expression.

However, values might become tools of repression when imposed on individuals against their will.

Values change with time, because people change with times. Narratives people have of themselves evolve as history progresses. This is an open process and social institutions are to be adjusted accordingly. That is why laws need to be changed as well, for they reveal changes in human self-understanding at an institutional level.

Modern laws, for instance, no longer deal with the burning of witches, because we no longer think that witches exist. Individual, social and legal paradigms are in permanent flux.

However, defenders of traditional values believe there are specific cultural values — ie, particular forms of communication that defy historicity.

They believe that those values are to be esteemed in the present, because they have been esteemed in the past. They are legitimized not necessarily by consent, but by the function they have had in the past. Filial piety, for instance, is such a value in this region.

Traditional values are therefore backward-oriented: They are good today because they were good yesterday. There is no reflection involved that would provide other reasons.

However, questions immediately arise: Is the duration of the validity of values in itself a value, in the sense that older traditions are more valuable than newer ones? Who has the legitimate authority to interpret them? Why should we still follow them?

These are questions traditionalists need to answer when insisting on the superiority of their values.

Yet, if values are not facts, but merely an invitation to follow them, then individuals are free to accept or reject them.

However, traditionalists do not think so. They think that such freedom would eventually lead to social chaos and that it should therefore be restricted by traditional norms.

Obviously, they do not have much confidence in the people for whom they claim the right to speak. And they are wrong.