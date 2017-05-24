More state control of news needed

By Sena Chen 陳興男

When cable TV operators were legalized in 1993, the industry entered a chaotic period: News channels proliferated and they broadcast around the clock.

Comparing the small number of terrestrial TV stations that existed in the past with the current situation, the stunning quantitative change might have brought with it qualitative changes, but — perhaps with the exception of Public Television Service’s news channel — those qualitative changes have not been for the better.

Rather, the number of stations seems to have inflated without giving any consideration to quality.

News channels are full of reports about car crashes captured by dashboard cameras, people squabbling or fighting in local communities and stories about disputes over minuscule sums of money.

One of the reasons for these problems is the development of Internet services. Members of the public now often share videos on social media sites, such as NOWnews and Professional Technology Temple (PTT).

These sites have become a source of news for TV stations; their sensational content have both sound and images, which meets the requirements of a TV station, while also saving time and money that would otherwise have to be spent on interviews and news gathering.

The problem is that content uploaded by the public to social media Web sites will not necessarily be of much interest to national audiences.

Furthermore, news shows during the best time slots contain embedded advertising for commercial products, TV shows and new entertainers.

When things lacking any kind of news value or value to the public interest can be advertised on news shows, it begs the question: Who is working to protect the rights and interests of viewers?

The government should fulfill its duty to monitor the situation. On top of passively monitoring content to see whether it is in line with regulations, the government should also specify news categories to increase the proportion of international news reporting, reporting on the progress of major central and local government policies, as well as construction projects, local customs and traditions and perhaps even morally upstanding people and events.

This could help counteract the sentiment that social order is deteriorating and the occurrence of copycat crimes, as well as improve public understanding of government policy, while at the same expanding the public’s international outlook.

Sena Chen is a prosecutor.

Translated by Perry Svensson