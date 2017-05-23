Singapore out in the cold as Southeast Asia chases China cash

By Rosalind Mathieson / Bloomberg

China’s plan for a maritime “Silk Road” to Europe is helping channel funds to Southeast Asia for roads, railways and ports, but amid the deals bonanza, one country risks missing out.

Despite strong historical and cultural ties to China, the tiny city-state of Singapore has found itself in Beijing’s crosshairs, in part for its stance over territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

As other Southeast Asian leaders lined up to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) at a summit in Beijing last week for his “One Belt, One Road” initiative, Singapore was represented by Minister of National Development Lawrence Wong (黃循財).

China views Singapore as being less supportive of Xi’s plan, because unlike other nations that announced their leaders would attend without requiring a formal invitation, Singapore sought an invite, people familiar with the matter said.

They asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the information.

“The cooler political relationship between Singapore and China could have ripple effects which influence economic and trade relations,” said Lu Jianren (陸建仁), a researcher at the China-ASEAN Research Institute at China’s Guangxi University.

“Singapore has been less proactive to work with China while many leaders in the region showed greater enthusiasm that they want Beijing to be more involved in Southeast Asian growth,” Lu said.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I wouldn’t say we have major problems; we’ve had some issues and some incidents,” Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) said of China in an interview aired by the BBC in March.

Singapore is Southeast Asia’s wealthiest nation and its position straddling the Strait of Malacca lends it strategic importance as a gateway to the South China Sea.

As such, it should stand to benefit from Xi’s effort to better connect China to the rest of the world through trade and infrastructure.

China remains Singapore’s largest trading partner. Singapore is still the second-largest investor in China, even as the amount slipped from US$6.97 billion in 2015 to US$6.18 billion last year, according to China’s official figures.

Singapore has been involved in China’s economic development since the early 1990s.

It helped build an industrial park in 1994 in Suzhou which was regarded as a model for attracting foreign investment. There has since been a development in the northern port of Tianjin and most recently a project in Chongqing aimed at boosting the regional logistics hub.

Still, deals signed during the forum in Beijing point to the political mood: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak inked nine documents with China for proposed investments worth US$7.2 billion, with Xi describing ties as their “best ever.”

Indonesia signed a US$5 billion loan facility after Indonesian President Joko Widodo met Xi over the nation’s Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail link.

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang used his first state visit to China to seek a boost in imports of Vietnamese farm produce, according to the Saigon Times.

The nations signed five documents on economic and technological cooperation.

For Singapore, Wong signed a memorandum with China to “enable the two sides to enjoy better bilateral relations, more substantive economic ties and closer people-to-people exchanges.”