Fifty years since indigenous Australians first ‘counted,’ yet little has changed

By Paul Daley / The Guardian

Sol Bellear, a former rugby league player for the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Aboriginal rights activist, sits in the soft autumn sunshine at a cafe intersecting Redfern Park and the oval that remains the spiritual home of his beloved club.

He sips a Red Bull “heart starter” and English breakfast tea, and he shakes his head while contemplating the anniversaries of what ought to have been transformative moments for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people — starting with the 1967 “citizenship” referendum that first made their existence in Australia “official.”

“Things should be so much better for Aboriginal people. I think the country saw 1967 as the end of the fight,” Bellear said. “Before 1967, we weren’t counted in the census or anything as people. Dogs and cats and pigs and sheep were counted in Australia before Aboriginal people.”

Indigenous people had never previously been officially included among the Australian citizenry, nor counted in the Commonwealth census, so the federal government could not legislate for them.

However, on May 27, 1967, more than 90 percent of the Australian electorate voted at the “citizenship” referendum to effectively bring indigenous people into the Commonwealth.

“After the referendum, though, it was like the work was done for the rest of the country and governments — when it was actually just the bloody beginning,” Bellear said. “Every little thing we’ve won since, we’ve had to fight for.”

This year is also the 25th anniversary of two more critical moments in the story: the Mabo decision — an Australian High Court ruling that led to native title land rights, and former Australian prime minister Paul Keating’s landmark “Redfern speech” (“We committed the murders — we took the children from their mothers”).

It was Bellear who introduced Keating at Redfern Park. This was the first time an Australian prime minister had frankly, without qualification, acknowledged the violence, sickness, dispossession and ongoing oppression that colonialism had imposed on indigenous people.

Yet a quarter of a century later, Bellear said his country remains deaf to all the non-government reports into indigenous lives — and to the savage critiques of Commonwealth policies that purported to make them better.

He talks about the damning interim report by UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Victoria Tauli-Corpuz and another by Oxfam, both scathing assessments of — among many other things — rates of indigenous child removal, incarceration, the lack of government commitment to self-determination, health, education and employment.

“All these reports just sit there and gather dust. Now and then, someone will pick one up and say: ‘Maybe we should implement such and such’ — or maybe not, because it’s all too hard,” Bellear said.

“It’s partly racism, it’s partly history. To really address what’s wrong today, we need to drill into that colonial history and admit all the terrible things that were done to us,” he said.

By the measure that successive governments have used to determine indigenous outcomes since 2008 — the annual Closing the Gap report to the Australian federal parliament — the commonwealth has dismally failed its First People.

It has long been established that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people die earlier than other Australians and have far worse health, educational, economic and employment outcomes. Closing the Gap was formulated to end the disparity, but the last report showed Australia had failed to improve or gone backward on six of seven critical measures.