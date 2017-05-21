Scientists and lawyers in the US are banding together to protect science on climate change, and themselves

By John Schwartz / NY Times News Service

Lawyers and scientists do not always get along, but some are now finding common cause in an effort to defend the integrity of science — especially climate science — in government and academia.

Climate scientists are feeling the heat as Republicans cement control of the US government, House of Representatives and Senate. The administration of US President Donald Trump has already rolled back about two dozen environmental laws and regulations, dismissed members of an important science panel and taken down Web pages giving information on climate change. Republicans in the US Congress have also brought pressure to bear on climate scientists.

Scientists and lawyers are fighting back with well-attended public demonstrations and legal action. The push included a conference that brought law professors from across the US to New York for training to protect scientists who come under scrutiny.

Scientists have found themselves the targets of investigations from those who deny the evidence of climate change — most notably in the 2009 scandal known as “climategate,” when hackers stole and released internal research discussions. Global warming deniers took comments out of context to allege widespread scientific fraud.

Subsequent efforts to mine internal e-mails have been undertaken by conservative organizations like the Energy and Environmental Legal Institute and Judicial Watch, as well as conservative public officials like Kenneth Cuccinelli II, a former Virginia attorney general.

When the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) removed its climate-related Web pages, it announced that it was reviewing and revising portions of its Web site in ways “that reflect the agency’s new direction under President Donald Trump and Administrator Scott Pruitt.”

Judith Enck, a former top EPA official who is critical of the agency’s new direction, said its online presence “now looks like the National Mining Association Web site.”

In the House of Representatives this month, two Republican legislators, Rob Bishop of Utah and Raul Labrador of Idaho, sent a letter to US Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke saying they would review climate change adaptation programs at his agency to examine the “effectiveness, management and levels of oversight” of the programs.

Other conservatives in Congress took aim at climate researchers well before the election last year. Republican Representative Lamar Smith, who is chairman of the House Science Committee, last year subpoenaed federal climate scientists whose work supporting the evidence of a warming planet shows what he has called a “suspect climate agenda.”

Actions by the Trump administration have been met with anger, lawsuits and friend-of-the-court briefs. A group of lawyers from former US president Barack Obama’s administration has filed lawsuits seeking information about charges of bullying of civil servants and scientists who work on climate issues.

David Uhlmann, a law professor at the University of Michigan and a former top prosecutor of environmental crimes at the US Department of Justice, has taken part in several such efforts, including briefs filed before Trump took office. He said the work was important both as an attempt to preserve environmental progress and as a message to his students.

In November last year, many of his students expressed dismay over the election results “and their concern that everything they came to law school for no longer mattered,” Uhlmann said. “My message to them was: ‘Everything you came to law school for matters more than ever before.’”