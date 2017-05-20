The growing fallout from the global cyberattack

By Steve Lohr and Liz Alderman / NY Times News Service

On Sunday, union representatives for a Renault auto plant in France received text messages from management: Tell the workers to stay home the next day. The company was dealing with the fallout from a global hack that hit thousands of businesses and the factory would be shut.

Since the hack was first detected on Friday last week, the company’s technicians have been racing to assess the damage. They have cleaned and rebooted systems that control robots on Renault’s factory floors, trying to make sure their systems were back to normal.

As universities, hospitals and businesses around the world continue to take stock from a global hack that has locked up at least 200,000 machines since last week, they are going through much the same process. Many are also trying to determine if they have lost any data or if their systems are safe. Some are trying to figure out whether they should pay the ransom, or whether they have backups that would allow them to avoid giving in.

On Saturday morning, technicians inspecting computers at Renault’s Sandouville operation in northern France found a demand in French for a US$300 bitcoin ransom with a threat to erase data.

The automaker decided not to pay.

However, Renault is to face other costs from shutting factories. For example, production is slowed and it would need to pay partial unemployment insurance for the thousands of employees at the Douai site who were not able to work on Monday.

The fallout for companies and institutions is growing by the day. The hack spread to thousands of additional computers on Monday, largely in China, India and Russia, although the pace of the rogue software’s advance appeared to be subsiding, at least temporarily.

The attack is even causing consternation at companies not affected so far, as they shore up their own defenses — and leaving them feeling more relieved than reassured.

“It’s a battle we’re fighting every day,” said William Caraher, chief information officer at Von Briesen & Roper, a midsize law firm in Milwaukee.

“We live in this world where any e-mail attachment could be carrying malicious software that could go viral,” he said.

Gauging the extent of the disruption globally is difficult. Some companies report attacks, but many do not, fearing potential damage to their corporate reputations.

For some, the modest US$300 ransom is an incentive to pay and move on, Gartner analyst Greg Young said.

In Germany, the hackers’ ransom demands popped up over the weekend on the screens of ticket vending machines of Deutsche Bahn, the national railway.

On Monday, Deutsche Bahn technicians were still working to remove the malware, and some vending machine screens were displaying plain text advising travelers to get information elsewhere — on the railway’s Web site or smartphone app.

However, Deutsche Bahn emphasized that the hacking had no effect on its train service or signaling systems, and like many other organizations affected by the hack, the railroad was hoping the worst was over.

In the US, package shipper FedEx said it had “resumed normal operations” and its computer systems were healthy again.

However, in Asia, some of the challenges are just beginning. China alone reported disruptions at nearly 40,000 organizations, including about 4,000 academic institutions, figures that experts have said are most likely to be low estimates, given the prevalence of pirated software there.